Maddie Ziegler’s Mom Said ‘Dance Moms’ Was ‘Holding the Kids Back’

When Melissa Gisoni and her kids left Dance Moms in season 6, many fans were devastated. Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler had been a vital part of the show since its inception. The sisters were fan favorites and studio favorites at the ALDC. However, their exit wasn’t a huge shock to anyone who had been following the girls’ careers.

‘Dance Moms’ alum Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Kenzie Ziegler was finding success as a singer and an actor while on ‘Dance Moms’

While Kenzie and Maddie may have gotten their start on Dance Moms , they were making a name for themselves in other aspects of the entertainment industry. While on the show, Kenzie began laying a foundation for her present career as a singer-songwriter. The “Donuts” singer also booked her first professional acting job whilst on the show, guest-starring on the Nickelodeon show, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn .

Sia reached out to Maddie Ziegler after seeing her on ‘Dance Moms’ and the pair began their frequent collaborations

Prior to exiting Dance Moms, Maddie had found mainstream success. Thanks to her collaborations with Sia , the dancer had performed at a number of popular talk shows, The Grammys, and more. She’d even won a People’s Choice Award for her dancing skills. Because Maddie and Kenzie had achieved so much independently of Dance Moms, it made sense that the sisters made the decision to move on. This was especially true once the show began preventing them from doing other things that they were passionate about.

Melissa Gisoni revealed how the show held her kids back

“Dance Moms was really a great platform for my kids, but they were pretty much done with it,” Gisoni shared with Cosmopolitan . “It’s the same thing over and over, week after week. My kids told me they didn’t want to do it anymore. When my kids aren’t happy anymore, I don’t care about anything else. It was also holding the kids back. Maddie couldn’t do jobs because of her contract with Dance Moms . It was time to move on.”

Maddie and Kenzie both expressed interest in quitting ‘Dance Moms’ long before season 6

Interestingly enough, both Maddie and Kenzie expressed interest in leaving the show long before season 6. However, their contracts prevented them from leaving Dance Moms for years. Fortunately, Gisoni was able to find a way out for her kids. Once they left the show behind, the sisters grew closer and never regretted their decision to leave.

“My kids are very happy,” Gisoni shared about Kenzie and Maddie. “They miss the girls but they don’t miss the drama.” Clearly, Gisoni did what was best for her daughters. To date, they both continue to make a name for themselves in the music industry. Maddie continues to build her resume with films . Meanwhile, Kenzie continues to gain popularity with her music and social media presence. And while the sisters have gained plenty of new fans along the way, we’re sure fans of Dance Moms will continue to support them in the years to come.

