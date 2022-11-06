ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

‘Humbled and proud’ – Alan Dagistino announced as Rockland County’s ‘Veteran of the Year’

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Dozens of veterans showed up at the Rockland County Courthouse Sunday to present one of their own with the “Veteran of the Year” award.

Each year, the Rockland County Veterans Coordinating Council takes a vote to determine the winner.

This year was no contest. Alan Dagistino was awarded the honor.

"This particular year, Alan was the only candidate. Nobody could come close to him,” said Jeremy Honey, of the Veterans Coordinating Council, who touted Dagistino’s willingness to work with different organizations to get things done.

Surrounded by family and friends, Dagistino received the award along with a host of other certificates and awards from the Rockland County clerk, the state Senate and Assembly, Town of Orangetown, the Town of Ramapo and the District Attorney's office.

"I'm very humbled and proud,” said Dagistino.

