ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Winery Pours Out Its Beneficence to Address Hunger Issue in Montgomery County

Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is participating in a statewide effort to address food insecurity during the month of Nov.Image via iStock. Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is joining a statewide effort to fight hunger during November. The “Hops & Vines for Hunger” campaign involves craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.com. Donations will go toward hunger food banks and nutrition education.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MontcoWorks Partners with Bucks County Counterpart to Host National Apprenticeship Week Webinar

MontcoWorks is partnering with a Bucks County workforce organization on a webinar exploring apprenticeships. The Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, MontcoWorks, is holding a Nov. 15 webinar for career seekers of all ages, as well as parents, educators, workforce stakeholders, and area employers. The free event, held in in partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, has been specifically schedule during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14–20.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upcoming Program Will Indeed Engage Area Homeowners Seeking Info on Their Dwellings and Their Pasts

A Dec.7 program presented by the Historical Society of Montgomery County will help attendees dig into the pasts of their homes.Image via iStock. There’s a good chance many Montgomery County homeowners don’t know much about the very roofs over their heads. An upcoming presentation — “Reading Your House, Researching Your Home” — can answer residents’ questions about their domestic surroundings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre

General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Burgeoning Benevolence: Royersford Nonprofit for Foster Moms Extends into Berks County

Fostering Hope founders Adrienne Cavanaugh (l) and Alyssa Dourte.Image via Fostering Hope at YouTube. Fostering Hope is a nonprofit support group for foster families. It resulted from the 2006 collaboration of two foster moms from Christ’s Church of the Valley, Royersford. They turned to each other when they opened their homes to foster children, according to Caitlin Rearden’s WFMZ 69 News report.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy