West Norriton Commissioners Pass Ordinance to Get a Handle on Local Plastic Bag Pollution
West Norriton Township has become the third Montgomery County municipality to ban single-use plastic bags for environmental reasons. The West Norriton Township Board of Commissioners recently passed — by unanimous vote — a ban on single-use plastic bags. The action is designed to rein in plastic pollution in area fields and streams.
North Montco Technical Career Center Issues Invitation to Gather ‘Round Its Wreath-Making Event
A Dec. 5 class at the North Montco Technical Career Center will have attendees leaving with a gorgeous decoration for their holiday homes: a wreath such as this one. The North Montco Technical Career Center is holding a holiday wreath-making event on Dec. 5 from 6–9 PM. For a...
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Lansdale Winery Pours Out Its Beneficence to Address Hunger Issue in Montgomery County
Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is participating in a statewide effort to address food insecurity during the month of Nov.Image via iStock. Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is joining a statewide effort to fight hunger during November. The “Hops & Vines for Hunger” campaign involves craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.com. Donations will go toward hunger food banks and nutrition education.
MontcoWorks Partners with Bucks County Counterpart to Host National Apprenticeship Week Webinar
MontcoWorks is partnering with a Bucks County workforce organization on a webinar exploring apprenticeships. The Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, MontcoWorks, is holding a Nov. 15 webinar for career seekers of all ages, as well as parents, educators, workforce stakeholders, and area employers. The free event, held in in partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, has been specifically schedule during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14–20.
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Montgomery County
U.S. Senator – 410,259 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (First Congressional District) U.S. Representative (Fourth Congressional District) U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District)
Upcoming Program Will Indeed Engage Area Homeowners Seeking Info on Their Dwellings and Their Pasts
A Dec.7 program presented by the Historical Society of Montgomery County will help attendees dig into the pasts of their homes.Image via iStock. There’s a good chance many Montgomery County homeowners don’t know much about the very roofs over their heads. An upcoming presentation — “Reading Your House, Researching Your Home” — can answer residents’ questions about their domestic surroundings.
morethanthecurve.com
Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting
As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
Election Problems Reported In Mercer County, NJ
November 8, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville Township reported on social media that due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all…
Limerick Voters Close Their Wallets on Open Space Ballot Question
The issues of open space in Limerick Township, its preservation, and the funding of that effort was presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joe Zlomek reported the resulting thumbs down in The Sanatoga Post. With final tallies still being calculated, township residents seem to indicate that although they...
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat.Image via Chuck Gazillo. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service.
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre
General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
Veteran’s Day Values: Montgomery County Restaurants Serve Up Specials to Those Who Serve Us
Montgomery County restaurants are proudly offering current and former military men and women special treatment for Veteran's Day 2022. In honor of tomorrow’s commemoration of Veteran’s Day, a legion of Montgomery County restaurants is offering discounts and special deals to members of the military. Note that most require...
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
Hear! Hear! ‘Start Here. Grow Here. Stay Here,’ Penn Community Bank Campaign, Wins Branding Award
Penn Community Bank is a 2022 recipient of Business Intelligence Group award for public relations and marketing excellence. Penn Community Bank has been selected by Business Intelligence Group (Beverly, N.J.) as a recipient of its Public Relations and Marketing Excellence – External Campaign of the Year award. The bank’s...
Thousands of mail ballots in Philadelphia are missing signatures, dates and may not be counted
Thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in Philadelphia are at risk of not being counted because they are missing dates or signatures. The City Commissioners posted lists of the names of voters whose ballots are missing critical information.
NBC Philadelphia
N.J. Election Results: Jeff Van Drew Re-Elected To South Jersey Seat in Congress
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) has won re-election in New Jersey's Second Congressional District, NBC News projects. Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties amid former President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings in early 2020, defeated challenger Tim Alexander to retain his seat. Van Drew originally won the 2nd District...
Burgeoning Benevolence: Royersford Nonprofit for Foster Moms Extends into Berks County
Fostering Hope founders Adrienne Cavanaugh (l) and Alyssa Dourte.Image via Fostering Hope at YouTube. Fostering Hope is a nonprofit support group for foster families. It resulted from the 2006 collaboration of two foster moms from Christ’s Church of the Valley, Royersford. They turned to each other when they opened their homes to foster children, according to Caitlin Rearden’s WFMZ 69 News report.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
