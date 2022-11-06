Read full article on original website
forwardtimes.com
Texas Southern vs Jackson State
This past weekend, Texas Southern University (TSU) and Jackson State (J State) played before a sellout crowd at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. “The Prime Effect was in full effect” and the atmosphere was electric, as celebrities and dignitaries graced the sidelines to see coach Deion Sanders and the J State Tigers take on the TSU Tigers.
Former Jackson State basketball player dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Board announces support for Jackson State University football stadium
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen put its support behind the efforts of Jackson State University to get a football stadium on the Jackson State campus through a resolution passed during Monday’s regular meeting. “The local alumni chapter came and asked us to support it, so we wanted...
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge promises fun-filled events leading up to the big game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We’ve got a big football matchup between Jackson State University and Alabama A&M coming to Mobile. But the game is just one of the big attractions coming up!. Mobile playing host to Jackson State and Alabama A&M for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and the...
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:. • Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had 13 total tackles and one sack in the 19th-ranked Green Wave’s 27-13 victory over Tulsa. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes...
Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl
Deion Sanders wants Jackson State to seriously be considered for a pre-New Year's Day bowl game. The post Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Please replace the release dated November 4th, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
theclintoncourier.net
Arrows can still clinch home playoff after falling at Tupelo
Despite falling 35-7 on the road at Tupelo on October 28, the Clinton Arrows can still finish second in Region 2-6A and clinch a home playoff game with a win over Jackson Murrah this Friday night at Arrow Field. The game will be senior night with the Arrow Band, cheerleaders and football seniors to be recognized.
WDSU
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
eastcoasttraveller.com
Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse
Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
WTOK-TV
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
