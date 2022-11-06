ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

forwardtimes.com

Texas Southern vs Jackson State

This past weekend, Texas Southern University (TSU) and Jackson State (J State) played before a sellout crowd at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. “The Prime Effect was in full effect” and the atmosphere was electric, as celebrities and dignitaries graced the sidelines to see coach Deion Sanders and the J State Tigers take on the TSU Tigers.
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:. • Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had 13 total tackles and one sack in the 19th-ranked Green Wave’s 27-13 victory over Tulsa. • Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Please replace the release dated November 4th, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows can still clinch home playoff after falling at Tupelo

Despite falling 35-7 on the road at Tupelo on October 28, the Clinton Arrows can still finish second in Region 2-6A and clinch a home playoff game with a win over Jackson Murrah this Friday night at Arrow Field. The game will be senior night with the Arrow Band, cheerleaders and football seniors to be recognized.
CLINTON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse

Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt school board races decided during election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
JACKSON, MS

