Providence, RI

thebutlercollegian.com

Butler women’s soccer end-of-season awards

Junior forward Abigail Isger makes a move on a Dayton defender on Sept. 8. Photo by Lauren Hough. The Butler women’s soccer team ended their season on Oct. 30 after losing to Creighton on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season, going 7-7-5, but opened the season strong when they knocked off ninth-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on Aug. 21. From there the Dawgs had a rough stretch, going winless in six games before getting back on track with a huge victory at Providence. The team would go on to lose only one out of their next seven games to close out the season, including picking up a good result by tying 16th-ranked Georgetown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler Sports Weekly Preview

Redshirt senior defensive back Connor Reid looks to the sideline during Butler’s 31-0 win against Dayton. Photo by Claire Runkel. CYBIL STILLSON | SPORTS REPORTER | cstillson@butler.edu. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State. The women’s basketball team will tip off against Chicago State at 7 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Perrin Barnes: A dedicated defender for the Dawgs

Perrin Barnes prepares to kick the ball during Butler’s win over Providence in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Photo by Grace Hensley. Senior defender Perrin Barnes looks to cap off his already success-filled player resume by leading the Butler men’s soccer team to a Big East Championship title this fall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC6.com

Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points

Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
SMITHFIELD, RI
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler Collegian Newscast 11/09/22

Co-multimedia editor Ethan Polak has the latest on President Danko’s State of the University address as well as the next big events happening at the Butler Arts and Events Center. Multimedia reporter Eva Hallman also caught up with the Butler football head coach to discuss their recent success.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

After the Buzzer: Butler vs. New Orleans 11/07/22

Butler head coach Thad Matta speaks with graduate student guard Eric Hunter Jr. during the game on Nov. 8. Photo by Ethan Polak. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Butler men’s basketball regular season opener against the University of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thebutlercollegian.com

Bulldogs of Butler: Paola Ariza

Senior Paola Ariza promotes the value of DEI through art while on the pre-med track. Photo by Grace Hensley. EVA HALLMAN | STAFF REPORTER | ehallman@butler.edu. Members of the Butler community are achieving extraordinary things, both on and off campus. From first-years to alumni to administrators and back, each Bulldog has a story to tell. Read on to discover the next of our Bulldogs of Butler through a Q&A style interview.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870

A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

A Core Curriculum requirement impacting the community

ICR course requirements offer students an opportunity to expand their horizons. Photo by Eva Hallman. MASON KUPIAINEN | STAFF REPORTER | mkupiainen@butler.edu. Spring semester class registration is in full swing, and many students may find themselves trying to decide what class to take to fulfill the Indianapolis community requirement — otherwise known as an ICR. Butler University’s website defines these classes as “[involving] students in a wide range of reciprocal community partnerships wherein they can integrate classroom knowledge with active experiences in the Indianapolis community.” The core curriculum requirement can be fulfilled through a variety of classes through a student’s major, minor or simply taken as an elective.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

