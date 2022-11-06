Junior forward Abigail Isger makes a move on a Dayton defender on Sept. 8. Photo by Lauren Hough. The Butler women’s soccer team ended their season on Oct. 30 after losing to Creighton on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season, going 7-7-5, but opened the season strong when they knocked off ninth-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on Aug. 21. From there the Dawgs had a rough stretch, going winless in six games before getting back on track with a huge victory at Providence. The team would go on to lose only one out of their next seven games to close out the season, including picking up a good result by tying 16th-ranked Georgetown.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO