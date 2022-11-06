Read full article on original website
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler women’s soccer end-of-season awards
Junior forward Abigail Isger makes a move on a Dayton defender on Sept. 8. Photo by Lauren Hough. The Butler women’s soccer team ended their season on Oct. 30 after losing to Creighton on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season, going 7-7-5, but opened the season strong when they knocked off ninth-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on Aug. 21. From there the Dawgs had a rough stretch, going winless in six games before getting back on track with a huge victory at Providence. The team would go on to lose only one out of their next seven games to close out the season, including picking up a good result by tying 16th-ranked Georgetown.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Preview
Redshirt senior defensive back Connor Reid looks to the sideline during Butler’s 31-0 win against Dayton. Photo by Claire Runkel. CYBIL STILLSON | SPORTS REPORTER | cstillson@butler.edu. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State. The women’s basketball team will tip off against Chicago State at 7 p.m....
Providence storms back to top Rider, 66-65
A pair of second-half runs helped Providence overcome a 15-point deficit and edge past visiting Rider for a 66-65 win
thebutlercollegian.com
Perrin Barnes: A dedicated defender for the Dawgs
Perrin Barnes prepares to kick the ball during Butler’s win over Providence in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Photo by Grace Hensley. Senior defender Perrin Barnes looks to cap off his already success-filled player resume by leading the Butler men’s soccer team to a Big East Championship title this fall.
ABC6.com
Bryant Beats Division III Thomas College by 108 Points
Eight players scored in double figures as the Bryant University men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 147-39 victory over Thomas College (Maine) at a boisterous Chace Athletic Center on Monday night. The Bulldogs set single-game records for points scored, field goals (55), three-point field goals (19)...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Collegian Newscast 11/09/22
Co-multimedia editor Ethan Polak has the latest on President Danko’s State of the University address as well as the next big events happening at the Butler Arts and Events Center. Multimedia reporter Eva Hallman also caught up with the Butler football head coach to discuss their recent success.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
thebutlercollegian.com
After the Buzzer: Butler vs. New Orleans 11/07/22
Butler head coach Thad Matta speaks with graduate student guard Eric Hunter Jr. during the game on Nov. 8. Photo by Ethan Polak. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Butler men’s basketball regular season opener against the University of New Orleans.
thebutlercollegian.com
Bulldogs of Butler: Paola Ariza
Senior Paola Ariza promotes the value of DEI through art while on the pre-med track. Photo by Grace Hensley. EVA HALLMAN | STAFF REPORTER | ehallman@butler.edu. Members of the Butler community are achieving extraordinary things, both on and off campus. From first-years to alumni to administrators and back, each Bulldog has a story to tell. Read on to discover the next of our Bulldogs of Butler through a Q&A style interview.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
Turnto10.com
Third day in a row with record-breaking temperatures across Southern New England
Another record has fallen, as T.F. Green Airport (Providence's official climate site) warmed to 77F as of noon Monday. This breaks the old record of 76F set back in 2020. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of this beautiful weather+. It's been three days in a row now...
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of cheetah
The Roger Williams Park Zoo said goodbye to one of its cheetahs Monday.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
thebutlercollegian.com
A Core Curriculum requirement impacting the community
ICR course requirements offer students an opportunity to expand their horizons. Photo by Eva Hallman. MASON KUPIAINEN | STAFF REPORTER | mkupiainen@butler.edu. Spring semester class registration is in full swing, and many students may find themselves trying to decide what class to take to fulfill the Indianapolis community requirement — otherwise known as an ICR. Butler University’s website defines these classes as “[involving] students in a wide range of reciprocal community partnerships wherein they can integrate classroom knowledge with active experiences in the Indianapolis community.” The core curriculum requirement can be fulfilled through a variety of classes through a student’s major, minor or simply taken as an elective.
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
