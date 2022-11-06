RealAmerica Companies announces a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 10 for the The 2525 Apartments that will be located at 2525 Durbin St., Warsaw. This new affordable housing development will feature two three-story buildings totaling 60 units with one- to four-bedroom options offering much needed affordable housing, according to a news release from RealAmerica. Affordability of units will range from 30% AMI to 60% AMI, making this development very impactful on the housing needs of Warsaw. The 2525 Apartments will be located within the Argonne Corridor Vision Plan and will help revitalize this area of Warsaw, the release states.

WARSAW, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO