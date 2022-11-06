Read full article on original website
Threads Of Valor Quilts Bestowed On 12 Veterans
Twelve veterans were honored Wednesday with quilts during the Threads of Valor ceremony at the Senior Activity Center/Pete Thorn gym, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw. Those honored were Dale Borkholder, Rodney A. Chiddister, Maynard Hall Jr., Marvin Mast, Matthew and Tracey McClelland, Dannie Patrick, Gary Paxton, Francis Rickel Sr., Paul Rogers Jr. Robert Swanson and Charles Wilke.
Dale Long Is November 2022 Veteran Of The Month
A serviceman of the U.S. Air Force is the November 2022 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Dale Long was born Dec. 8, 1938, at Murphy Medical Center, Warsaw, to Lura and Merlin “Ping” Long, Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell said when reading Long’s biography at the Commissioners meeting Monday.
Community Goes ‘Nuts’ For Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Fundraiser
Over four tons of nuts were being boxed and bagged by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and other volunteers Wednesday for the annual fruit and nut sale. The sale has been a tradition for over 50 years and benefits many of the local Salvation Army’s programs.
Dr.?Peter ‘Pete’ William Gano
Dr. Peter “Pete” William Gano, formerly of Warsaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 85. He passed away with his family by his side at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. He was born...
Turkey Shoot
Over 1,000 shooters, over $10,000 raised! The community really came out to support the Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event. A reflection on our caring community from the donors, the shooters and volunteers. Family entertainment was had by all, parents, children and grandparents alike. Even those spectators, who only came to observe the fun or have food and fellowship and support the mission of the Kosciusko County Shrine Club.
Baltazar Morales Cruz
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, Warsaw, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born in Mexico on Jan. 6, 1964, to Agustin Hernandez Morales and Candelaria Cruz George. On July 26, 2014, he married Dolores Herrera Segura. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with Baltazar’s care....
Virginia Iris Bockman
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Paul A. Wrightsman
NORTH MANCHESTER – Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Paul was born in Flint, Mich., on Aug. 25, 1940, to Raymond and Nellie Flora Wrightsman. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she died Nov. 2, 2005.
Frank Reyna
Frank Reyna, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 91. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Oct. 5, 1931, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December of 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his passing.
North Webster Meetings Announced
NORTH WEBSTER - North Webster Town Council will hold its November meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the North Webster Community Center. An end-of-the-year workshop has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Hall annex.
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora Marvel Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Set For The 2525 Apartments
RealAmerica Companies announces a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 10 for the The 2525 Apartments that will be located at 2525 Durbin St., Warsaw. This new affordable housing development will feature two three-story buildings totaling 60 units with one- to four-bedroom options offering much needed affordable housing, according to a news release from RealAmerica. Affordability of units will range from 30% AMI to 60% AMI, making this development very impactful on the housing needs of Warsaw. The 2525 Apartments will be located within the Argonne Corridor Vision Plan and will help revitalize this area of Warsaw, the release states.
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, to Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw. A celebration of Allen’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Creassia Blackburn officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, age 76, of Syracuse, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 3:24 p.m. in Parkview Randallia Hospital, of Fort Wayne. Robert was born on June 4, 1946, in Plymouth, to Ralph and Donna Joyce Fretz. He lived most of his life in the area, but has resided in Syracuse since 2004. He worked for Heartland RV as a tractor driver, and he also worked for RV and mobile home manufacturers. He was a very hard worker and loved his Corvette, car shows, antique tractors, tractor pulls, as well as spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KCCRVC OKs $81K For Wagon Wheel
The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission on Wednesday. Wagon Wheel...
Public Occurrences 11.10.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:18 p.m. Tuesday - Jeffery Ryan Price, 40, of 1834 Hepler Drive, Warsaw, arrested for stalking violations. No bond set. • 3:10 p.m. Tuesday- Jason Alan Maggert, 35, of 9678 N. Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, arrested on...
Bell Museum Craft Show Is Dec. 3
MENTONE - A few spaces are left for the Bell Aircraft Museum Craft Show. The event will be held Dec. 3 at the Mentone fire station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts, cheese balls, holiday decorations, wood items, jewelry, carvings and paintings and more. Admission to the show is free for customers. A lunch counter with sloppy joes, coney dogs, cheesey potato soup, chips, pumpkin bars and drinks will be set up.
Warsaw Airport To Become Aviation Oil Dealer Through Aircraft Spruce
Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon become an aviation oil dealer through Aircraft Spruce, following continual issues with purchasing oil locally. During a Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Airport Manager Nick King said companies the airport formerly used for purchasing aviation oil are no longer carrying it. "The closest...
