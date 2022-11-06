Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
KCCRVC OKs $81K For Wagon Wheel
The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission on Wednesday. Wagon Wheel...
Times-Union Newspaper
Threads Of Valor Quilts Bestowed On 12 Veterans
Twelve veterans were honored Wednesday with quilts during the Threads of Valor ceremony at the Senior Activity Center/Pete Thorn gym, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw. Those honored were Dale Borkholder, Rodney A. Chiddister, Maynard Hall Jr., Marvin Mast, Matthew and Tracey McClelland, Dannie Patrick, Gary Paxton, Francis Rickel Sr., Paul Rogers Jr. Robert Swanson and Charles Wilke.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora Marvel Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Meetings Announced
NORTH WEBSTER - North Webster Town Council will hold its November meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the North Webster Community Center. An end-of-the-year workshop has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Hall annex.
WNDU
‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ attracts thousands to city
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 15th annual ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ light parade took place on Saturday with thousands visiting to check out the festivities. Many local businesses participated in the drive-by parade with many different Christmas themes. The tree lighting capped off the evening. “So far I’m really...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.10.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:18 p.m. Tuesday - Jeffery Ryan Price, 40, of 1834 Hepler Drive, Warsaw, arrested for stalking violations. No bond set. • 3:10 p.m. Tuesday- Jason Alan Maggert, 35, of 9678 N. Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, arrested on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Planet Fitness Opens New Location In Warsaw
Planet Fitness on Monday announced its newest club in Indiana is now open in Warsaw, joining locations in Plymouth and Huntington that also recently opened. It is located at 2874 Frontage Road, Ste 14. A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Dec. 12. The event, open to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Operation Green Light
Anyone who passed by the Kosciusko County Courthouse Monday night should have noticed the building is lit up in green, from the staircases to the clock at the top. All this week, for Veterans Day, the courthouse will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. The initiative is between the county, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Veterans Day is Friday. The mission of Operation Green Light is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and their families in gaining resources that are available to assist them at the county, state and federal levels. Residents also are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. “By shining a green light, we are letting our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported,” according to a previously provided news release from the county. Participants are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
Your News Local
Veteran-owned Wings Etc. Huntington, Wabash, & Warsaw locations offering free entrée on Nov. 11 to all those who served
FORT WAYNE, IN- In a show of support for all those who have served and to recognize veterans on Veterans Day, Wings Etc. locations in Huntington, Wabash, and Warsaw are offering all U.S. Armed Forces, active-duty personnel, and veterans a free entrée valued up to $15.49 on Nov. 11, 2022.
inkfreenews.com
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Times-Union Newspaper
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, to Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw. A celebration of Allen’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Creassia Blackburn officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE – Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Hurt After Crash Flips Vehicle
A Warsaw woman was transported to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital after a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of North Lake and West Fort Wayne streets, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:24 p.m. Monday, Diego A. Xiqui, 17, North Old Ind. 15, Warsaw, was driving westbound on West Fort Wayne Street approaching North Lake Street in a 2011 Honda Pilot. He said he eased out into the northbound traffic of North Lake street. He pulled his vehicle too far into the path of traffic and pulled into the path of Linda K. Bradley, 62, South Pointer Lane, Warsaw, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Susan ‘Suzi’ A. Bannon
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Suzi was born on April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., to James and Rita Montanez Weaver. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is entrusted with Suzi’s care. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 11 from 3 until 5 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Times-Union Newspaper
Akron Lions Club Fish Fry
AKRON - The Akron Lions Club fish fry is 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday at the Akron Community Center.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warren Edward Harlan
NORTH WEBSTER – Warren Edward Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1957, to Carl Harlan Sr. and Leona G. Runnels Harlan. He married Patricia "Pat" Wilfong on July 16, 1988; Pat survives at home. Titus Funeral Home and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Paul A. Wrightsman
NORTH MANCHESTER – Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Paul was born in Flint, Mich., on Aug. 25, 1940, to Raymond and Nellie Flora Wrightsman. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she died Nov. 2, 2005.
Times-Union Newspaper
CR 350N Closed For 3 Days
County Road 350 North, near Warsaw Municipal Airport, was closed Wednesday and will be closed through Friday, to allow for cuts to be made across the road to support the new lift station that is being built. Motorists should plan alternate routes and use caution in the area, according to...
inkfreenews.com
Vehicle Flips, Lands In Parking Lot
WARSAW – A collision in Warsaw Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, damaged three vehicles including one that flipped on its top. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the corner of Fort Wayne and Lake streets. An initial collision between a Honda Pilot and a Nissan Rogue caused the...
Comments / 0