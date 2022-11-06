Anyone who passed by the Kosciusko County Courthouse Monday night should have noticed the building is lit up in green, from the staircases to the clock at the top. All this week, for Veterans Day, the courthouse will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. The initiative is between the county, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Veterans Day is Friday. The mission of Operation Green Light is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well as raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and their families in gaining resources that are available to assist them at the county, state and federal levels. Residents also are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. “By shining a green light, we are letting our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported,” according to a previously provided news release from the county. Participants are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO