inkfreenews.com
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora Marvel Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
Public Occurrences 11.9.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:21 p.m. Monday - Emmanuel Nunez-Rico, 20, of 1135 E. Wellington Drive, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor battery. Bond: $500. • 7:58 p.m. Monday - Henry David Kane, 44, of 2605 E. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for...
Voter Turnout For General Election Nears 43%
Lynn Howie was hungry early Tuesday afternoon. That was due to the election inspector at the vote center at Christ's Covenant Church in Winona Lake not getting to eat since the center was busy with voters. "I stood at the door since four minutes ... until we opened at six...
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, to Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. A gathering of family and friends will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw. A celebration of Allen’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Creassia Blackburn officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.
North Webster Meetings Announced
NORTH WEBSTER - North Webster Town Council will hold its November meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the North Webster Community Center. An end-of-the-year workshop has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Hall annex.
Community Goes ‘Nuts’ For Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Fundraiser
Over four tons of nuts were being boxed and bagged by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and other volunteers Wednesday for the annual fruit and nut sale. The sale has been a tradition for over 50 years and benefits many of the local Salvation Army’s programs.
Commissioners Meet New IT Staff
Bob Momeyer and Paul Henning, Kosciusko County’s IT staff, are both planning to retire in 2024. During the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting Monday morning, Momeyer officially introduced Eric Sorensen as the newest member of the county’s IT department. He is the assistant systems administrator, with Momeyer as the systems administrator, but the plan is for Sorensen to take over after Momeyer and Henning retire.
Public Occurrences 11.08.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:43 p.m. Sunday - Yakira Meghan Brown, 29, of 3270 Old Colony Road, Warsaw, arrested for theft. Bond: $600. • 7:11 p.m. Sunday - Ezra Louis Hernandez, 18, of 324 Sophie Lane, arrested for reckless driving...
Planet Fitness Opens New Location In Warsaw
Planet Fitness on Monday announced its newest club in Indiana is now open in Warsaw, joining locations in Plymouth and Huntington that also recently opened. It is located at 2874 Frontage Road, Ste 14. A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Dec. 12. The event, open to...
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
KCCRVC OKs $81K For Wagon Wheel
The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission on Wednesday. Wagon Wheel...
Virginia Iris Bockman
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
casscountyonline.com
2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana
Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
Warren Edward Harlan
NORTH WEBSTER – Warren Edward Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1957, to Carl Harlan Sr. and Leona G. Runnels Harlan. He married Patricia "Pat" Wilfong on July 16, 1988; Pat survives at home. Titus Funeral Home and...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Warsaw Woman Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was taken to a local hospital after a vehicle accident near American Legion. At 3:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on North Lake Street, near West Fort Wayne Street. According to an accident report...
Frank Reyna
Frank Reyna, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 91. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Oct. 5, 1931, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December of 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his passing.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
CR 350N Closed For 3 Days
County Road 350 North, near Warsaw Municipal Airport, was closed Wednesday and will be closed through Friday, to allow for cuts to be made across the road to support the new lift station that is being built. Motorists should plan alternate routes and use caution in the area, according to...
