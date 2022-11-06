Larry Eugene Baker, of Pierceton, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, at the age of 80. He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora Marvel Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO