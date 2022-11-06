ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhZGe_0j0zPNIo00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.

Then, the Jets pulled off a picture-perfect comeback.

“We're too young to flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday.

The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).

“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right?” Saleh said. “I don't think there's a person surprised in the locker room.”

With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left — and they hit the ground running.

After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays while draining the clock against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5. But the drive stalled when Wilson was sacked by Damar Hamlin on third down and the Jets settled for Zuerlein’s field goal.

Allen got the ball back, but couldn't manage much.

A holding call on Dion Dawkins wiped out a long pass to Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, Bryce Huff had a strip-sack of Allen that Buffalo recovered at its 14.

After an incompletion to Diggs, Allen launched a deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis — but rookie Sauce Gardner knocked the ball away and sealed the unlikely victory for the Jets. It also ended the Bills' four-game winning streak.

“We expected to win this game,” Wilson said.

Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.

But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 yards — held without a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta — and the INTs by Gardner and Jordan Whitehead.

Allen ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bills fell to 0-2 against division opponents.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team.”

Allen was seen flexing his right hand after the strip-sack.

“There’s some slight pain,” he said. “I’ll get through it.”

Things took a strange turn when Wilson and the Jets’ offense were marching downfield on their opening drive of the second half. A SkyCam camera whirled out of control and delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes until a camera operator was able to corral it.

“It only happens to the Jets,” a smiling Saleh said.

Added Wilson: “I’ve never seen that before.”

The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty. Three plays later, Wilson was sacked by Von Miller and his fumble recovered by A.J. Epenesa to give Buffalo the ball.

The sack gave Miller 122 1/2 for his career, surpassing Simeon Rice (122) for 20th place on the NFL's list.

But then New York's defense stiffened, with Quinnen Williams sacking Allen and Gardner coming up with an interception to give the Jets the ball at the Bills 19. Wilson's 7-yard pass to Robinson put the Jets ahead 17-14 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

Tyler Bass' 51-yard field goal tied it for Buffalo with 13:33 remaining.

“We had opportunities overall and we shot ourselves in the foot,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Give credit where credit is due. They made more plays than we did. In some ways, we beat ourselves.”

After Allen was intercepted by Whitehead on the Bills' third play from scrimmage, Buffalo converted three third-down plays on its next drive, including an 11-yard run by Allen that was initially ruled a touchdown before video review showed he was short of the goal line. On the next play, the Bills quarterback pushed forward to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

Allen's second touchdown run came with 6:30 left in the first half on a 36-yard scamper — the longest TD run of his career.

Carter's 6-yard run up the middle to cut New York's deficit to 14-10 late in the second quarter.

The Bills had a chance to add to their lead, but Bass' 55-yard attempt was wide right as time expired in the half.

INJURIES

Bills: Edge rusher Greg Rousseau left in the first half with an ankle injury. ... CB Kaiir Elam injured an ankle in the third quarter. ... CB Tre’Davious White was activated from injured reserve this week and didn't appear on Buffalo's injury report, but was inactive. ... LB Matt Milano (oblique) sat out after being questionable.

Jets: DT Sheldon Rankins injured his left elbow in the first quarter and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Bills: Return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Jets: Head into their bye-week break before a rematch with the AFC East rival Patriots in New England on Nov. 20.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings

There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.
WWD

Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule

Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy