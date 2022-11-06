Read full article on original website
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking shot at Yankees is as exhausting as it gets
What is it that the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. don’t understand? The New York Yankees won the AL East on their soil in 2022. They eliminated Toronto from the playoffs in 2021. New York is 35-32 against the Blue Jays since Vladdy made his MLB debut in 2019.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
Willson Contreras, SS Markets and Other Items on Cubs To-Do List
LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
Potential Cubs Targets Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts Hit Free Agency
Potential Cubs targets Correa, Bogaerts become free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are expected to explore the free agent shortstop class this offseason, and two more big names have officially hit the market. Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts have opted out of their contracts with the...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news
Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
