Los Angeles, CA

Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s

By Carlos Greer
 3 days ago
Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had date night at Craig's in LA where they bumped into mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.

Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night.

The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room.

We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite chummy.

“He and Bob were very chatty,” a spy told Page Six. Caruso also “worked the room” at the jam-packed restaurant by schmoozing with Kraft, Frank Stallone and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer ahead of the election on Tuesday.

Sources told us, “Everyone was coming up to him and telling him he has their vote!”

Caruso was also seen palling around with tech executive Ted Dhanik in a video the restaurant posted on its Instagram Stories.

Patrons at Craig’s told Rick Caruso he has their vote for the LA mayoral race.

Meanwhile, this was one of Kraft’s and Blumberg’s first public outings since they said, “I do,” in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York last month.

The jet-setting couple were also spotted celebrating with Lil Baby at L’Avenue at Saks after tying the knot.

Kraft, who is 34 years older than Blumberg, 47, “was so energetic” at that party.

Kraft and Blumberg wed in a surprise wedding in New York last month.
Kraft and Blumberg wed in a surprise wedding in New York last month. Getty Images for Fanatics
Kraft and Blumberg wed in a surprise wedding in New York last month. Getty Images

“He took a shot of tequila with Lil Baby and the rest of the crew and was in the photo booth taking pictures as well,” a source told us.

At Kraft’s wedding, Elton John performed a concert of hits including “Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and more. He also did a duet with Ed Sheeran of “Candle in the Wind.”

