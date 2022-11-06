Read full article on original website
Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey
Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Tuesday after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot.
$1M Tickets Sold In Hightstown, Edison and Merchantville In $2.04 Billion World Record Powerball
November 8, 2022 TRENTON (Nov. 8, 2022) – One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from…
wrnjradio.com
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04B jackpot sold in California, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey worth $50K to $1M
NEW JERSEY – One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from the Monday, November 7, drawing. The cash value is $997.6 million. Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold...
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Gas Station In NJ's Largest City
A Mega Millions ticket winning $10,000 was sold in New Jersey's largest city. The winning numbers for the Friday, Nov 4, drawing were: 02, 20, 47, 55 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02. The winning ticket was purchased from 66 Bloomfield Petroleum...
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
New Jersey Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While nobody won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a New Jersey winner took home $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Lottery. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. In addition, 16 New Jersey tickets matched four of the five white […]
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue Take […]
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $1.6 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/5/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s record lottery drawing — the largest in U.S lottery history — has soared to an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Powerball was 20 and the...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Powerball tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket
The Powerball jackpot has increased again to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing (11/5/22). No winner matched the six numbers in the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Now the jackpot prize, which has a cash value of $745.9 million, is the biggest jackpot in the Powerball’s history.
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Want to win $1.6B Powerball jackpot? Here are the most frequently drawn numbers, according to data.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the record-setting Powerball drawing Saturday evening, you may be wondering which numbers are the luckiest. In order to win the current Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion, a player must pick five numbers from a pool of 69 and one Powerball from a separate pool of 56. There are also eight other tiers available in each draw for smaller prizes. Matching the Powerball number alone could net you a big financial gain.
7 On Your Side helps Staten Island mom with frozen bank account
A single mom on Staten Island received a big settlement for a wrongful job termination -- but when she went to cash the check, her account was frozen.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 9
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business in Monmouth County five years ago that netted $700,000, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 28. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, is charged with...
