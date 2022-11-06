ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

PIX11

Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard  Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue  Take […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket

The Powerball jackpot has increased again to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing (11/5/22). No winner matched the six numbers in the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Now the jackpot prize, which has a cash value of $745.9 million, is the biggest jackpot in the Powerball’s history.
The Staten Island Advance

Want to win $1.6B Powerball jackpot? Here are the most frequently drawn numbers, according to data.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the record-setting Powerball drawing Saturday evening, you may be wondering which numbers are the luckiest. In order to win the current Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion, a player must pick five numbers from a pool of 69 and one Powerball from a separate pool of 56. There are also eight other tiers available in each draw for smaller prizes. Matching the Powerball number alone could net you a big financial gain.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 9

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business in Monmouth County five years ago that netted $700,000, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 28. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, is charged with...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
