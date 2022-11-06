Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man killed after being hit by a car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly accident after a man was hit by a car in a busy north Phoenix intersection Tuesday evening. Officers say that around 6 p.m., they were called out to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road where they found a man seriously hurt, lying on the ground. Police say the man, later identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson, had been hit by a westbound car while he was trying to cross Bell Road. Johnson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
KTAR.com
Northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed in south Valley due to fatal crash
PHOENIX — The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway was closed in the south Valley on Wednesday afternoon for about three hours due to a fatal crash, state transportation officials said. The northbound lanes of the freeway closed near 51st Avenue at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department...
KTAR.com
Driver tries to flee scene after hitting Glendale police vehicle
PHOENIX – A driver who crashed into a Glendale police vehicle and tried to flee afterward was arrested early Wednesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said an officer was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue at 75th Avenue with a suspect in the backseat when a vehicle car turned left and struck the patrol unit around 12:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Police arrest two men after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon left two people hospitalized in Chandler. Police say after the shooting, the two men also assaulted another homeowner. Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to Casa Del Sol apartment...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Five People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Traffic reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on southbound state route 51 at the Interstate 10 interchange. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
1 Person Killed In a Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue and was reported at around 9.30 p.m.
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man to death in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage officers initially responded to the report of a dog bite near Alto Street and El Mirage Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers didn’t find evidence of a dog bite, but when they arrived, they reportedly found a 52-year-old man with several stab wounds. El Mirage firefighters took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man hasn’t been identified. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and El Mirage detectives soon learned that Abel Aguirre, 38, had stabbed the man.
AZFamily
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times, El Mirage police searching for suspect
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., El Mirage police officers initially responded to a report of a dog bite in an alley south of Well Street between Alto Street and El Mirage Road. However, officers arrived and didn’t find evidence of a dog bite. Police say officers instead found a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The El Mirage fire department took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
