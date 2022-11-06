Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
Schedule for semifinal round of CIF boys water polo playoffs in Irvine and other sites
Semifinals for the high school boys water polo playoffs will be held at the William Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wedneday, Nov. 9. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and tickets may be purchased on the GoFan app: $12 general admission and $5 for high school students with ID.
MaxPreps
High school football: SoCal showdown between No. 22 Long Beach Poly, Los Alamitos headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The high school football playoffs are underway in most states and nine of the 10 games featured this week are postseason matchups headlined by Los Alamitos (Calif.) hosting No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals. Both teams had opening-round byes last week.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Plenty of spirit at Crean Lutheran, Santa Ana and Edison-OLu games
Members of Crean Lutheran’s Blue Zone student section cheer for the Saints Friday night in the game vs. Aliso Niguel. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano.) There was lots of spirit from cheer squads, bands and fans during the first week of CIF high school football playoff...
ocsportszone.com
Two Northwood High School athletes make commitments to compete in college
Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena of Northwood committed Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Northwood High School). Northwood High School swimmers Christopher Leung and Addison Cadena celebrated their college commitments Wednesday during National Signing Day at the school. Leung committed to Northwestern University and Cadena to Cal State University Monterey Bay, according to...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran High School athletes sign national letters of intent
Crean Lutheran’s girls signees after a ceremony Wednesday morning on campus. (Photos/illustrations courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Seven Crean Lutheran High School athletes signed their national letters Wednesday morning on campus during a ceremony, according to Athletic Director Eric Olson. The signees were:. Lizzie Elder, University Mary Hardin, Baylor, girls...
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
In opener, No. 19 San Diego State routs Cal State Fullerton
Darrion Trammell had 18 points and three steals to help No. 19 San Diego State to a 80-57 win against
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Mater Dei No. 1 in Final Rankings
The Monarchs (10-0) earned two impressive top-five wins this season to claim the top spot.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City of Long Beach Issues Storm Advisory Due to Anticipated Significant Weather System
Long Beach, CA – The City of Long Beach is issuing a storm advisory for residents in anticipation of the significant weather system expected to impact Long Beach beginning this evening and into the coming days and bringing with it significant winds and precipitation. The City is advising residents...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
2urbangirls.com
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
Comments / 1