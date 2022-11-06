The Bellevue Police Department issued the following notice for a Missing Endangered Person:. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family has been unable to locate her since that date. Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO