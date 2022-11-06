75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph freeway chase in Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to action just before midnight Friday after a car traveling 112 mph failed to stop for Sheriff’s deputies.

According to The Mail Tribune, Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, was clocked by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.

The suspect allegedly didn’t stop when the deputy attempted to pull her over. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit after she crossed county lines.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was spiked by deputies at least seven times and eventually drove without tires. The chase ended in Ashland when deputies successfully used a maneuver to stop Essex’s vehicle.

She was taken into custody and later booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of eluding and reckless driving.

In a Facebook post, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple agencies, including Oregon State Police and officers from surrounding towns, assisted in the pursuit that spanned two counties and over 40 miles.

