Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck High School locked down for investigation

NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Fatal motorcycle accident closes road in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Derby Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue. Police say the road will be closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigate. Police ask that any witnesses or those with information contact the Derby Police Department...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington 81st District race too close to call

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police investigate homicide on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department say they are responding to a fatal shooting in the area of Main Street and Capen Street. It is the 3rd homicide this week in Hartford. Police say a man is now dead after he was approached by two people, a male...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Brush fire closes road in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
