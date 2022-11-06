Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
Eyewitness News
Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck High School locked down for investigation
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
Eyewitness News
Fatal motorcycle accident closes road in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Derby Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle on Seymour Avenue. Police say the road will be closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigate. Police ask that any witnesses or those with information contact the Derby Police Department...
Hurricane Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Evening Nov. 7, 2022
This record-breaking stretch of November warmth is coming to an end. Bridgeport broke the all-time November high-temperature record on Monday, hitting 79 degrees.
sheltonherald.com
Police: South Windsor chicken thief captured after crashing getaway car
SOUTH WINDSOR — A man who police said stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken from Stop & Shop at lunchtime Tuesday crashed during his getaway while driving the wrong way toward the Manchester mall. Peter A. Ezold, 38, of Guilford, was captured by the Connecticut State Police after...
Eyewitness News
Southington 81st District race too close to call
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
Eyewitness News
New Haven already taking steps to prepare for potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is already affecting parts of the Atlantic coast in Florida. You can see on the left, a building which collapsed in Daytona Beach and several main roads are already under water in Fort Lauderdale. While any potential impact in Connecticut would still...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police investigate homicide on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department say they are responding to a fatal shooting in the area of Main Street and Capen Street. It is the 3rd homicide this week in Hartford. Police say a man is now dead after he was approached by two people, a male...
Eyewitness News
Brush fire closes road in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
Suspect Who Stole Chicken From South Windsor Stop & Shop Caught After Crash, Chase, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing several hundred dollars of chicken from a supermarket and then fleeing from police before crashing his vehicle. The incident began in Hartford County around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Stop & Shop located in South Windsor at 1739 Ellington Road.
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Eyewitness News
Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
Comments / 0