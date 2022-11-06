Read full article on original website
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Kids, it's time to break out the pencils and paper for Dear Santa Week!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Every year kids from all corners of the world write Santa Clause a letter telling him how they've been and what they want for Christmas. During the week of second week of November is the perfect time to write the letters to ensure Santa receives them, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning front brings a dramatic cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record warm day in the 70s a cool down is on the way! A strong cold front barrels through Thursday morning. With big changes on the way we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Weather Day:. Ahead of the front we’ll start off...
KETV.com
Charles Dickens' great-great grandson brings 'A Christmas Carol' to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens was in Omaha Monday to kick off the holiday season for a group of seniors. Gerald Dickens performed a one-man version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The seniors are all a part of Immanuel Communities — some even made...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Two teens shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police gave updates on the investigation of two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the release. Officers found the teens with gunshot wounds when arriving at the scene.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to a busy weather week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The week will start with a pretty typical November day. Highs to day will warm into the mid 50s with a light southeast breeze by the afternoon. That will happen with varying cloud cover as well. Warmer weather will move in toward the middle of the...
iheart.com
Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed
Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
iheart.com
Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Children's Museum announces the hiring of new CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Children's Museum is welcoming a new chief executive officer. Fawn Taylor will soon join the Museum after a nationwide search was conducted over the past year. Taylor previously worked at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative. She served as vice president of Family and Community...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
klkntv.com
Two vehicle rollover crash comes dangerously close to hitting Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A rollover crash is under investigation in Lincoln after two vehicles collided on Wednesday morning. This happened near South 41st and F Streets, just before 8 a.m. The wreck’s impact sent a van rolling onto its roof, where it landed on a sidewalk and part...
Tickets go on sale Monday morning for Bud Crawford boxing match in Omaha
Tickets go on sale Monday for a pay-per-view fight featuring an Omaha native set for next month. Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
After traumatic incident on Halloween, Minne Lusa redoes trunk or treat
The Minne Lusa Halloween incident left many parents and children in the neighborhood scared but Saturday they made sure not to let that fear linger.
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-alarm fire hits garage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Multiple structures have been damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along 14th St. just west of Levi Carter Park. A garage had caught fire overnight Sunday. Fire officials said flames from the detached garage actually spread at one point to another garage and to the back of the residence, but they were able to contain the flames fairly quickly from there.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong cold front blasting through early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful storm system will be moving through the Upper Midwest later this week and it will drag a strong cold front through our area. While the snow is likely to miss our area to the north, that front will bring some impacts and big changes to our area Thursday. That is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
