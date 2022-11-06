Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Mixon Demolished the Carolina Panthers
Despite a slow start to the season, Joe Mixon may have just had the best game of his career. He ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns against the Panthers, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another score. This is the first time he's finished with over...
Panthers made another QB decision in wake of Sunday’s debacle, but it was the wrong one
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers had another quarterback decision to make Monday. And this time, they made the wrong choice. Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker will start his...
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?
The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Mac Jones Improvement in One Area
FOXBORO — Prior to finding success on the football field, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spent significant time competing on the tennis court. While football has been described as the ultimate team sport, the individual nature of tennis has given Jones the internal drive to constantly improve. It has also made him his own toughest critic.
Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For ‘Epic’ Germany Matchup
The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports,...
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?
Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers
The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
Justin Fields Reminds Dan Campbell of Three Top Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions will be staring down another mobile quarterback in Week 10. Fresh off a home win over the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is finding its stride. Though the Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Justin Fields has given the team plenty of optimism.
2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season
We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check in on the Defensive Rookie of the Year future odds at SI Sportsbook. There is still half the season ahead, so there’s plenty of time for things to change. If you’re looking for more value, here is who currently leads the field.
Cowboys WR & Practice Update: Washington & OBJ Moves?
Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago. Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He’s Obviously Worked His Tail Off’
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about the quarterback position. Reid has long been known as one of the NFL's top minds when it comes to developing passers, working with the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes, who will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time when he hangs it all up.
How High Do Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rank After Win Over Los Angeles Rams?
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last season, most everybody pointed to injuries as the cause. After beating the Rams in Week 9 of the current season, the Bucs got a much-needed win in a season that has seen its fair share of injuries and many more things that have derailed the team's efforts thus far.
Colts-Raiders Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
New interim head coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut when he leads the struggling Colts into Las Vegas to face a Raiders squad that is easily the biggest disappointment in 2022. Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will try to snap the club’s three-game SU and ATS losing streak...
DeVonta Smith Hasn’t Had a “Turn” in a Few Weeks, but Monday’s Coming
PHILADELPHIA – Shane Steichen assured everyone that DeVonta Smith’s turn will come again. The Eagles' offensive coordinator and play caller has an offense where more than one ball is required, except the rules don’t allow for more than one ball to be used. So, sometimes the weapons...
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has...
As Injuries Hit the Defensive Line, Chargers Face Tall Order in Slowing Down 49ers’ Rushing Attack
COSTA MESA – Injuries to the Chargers have been a factor surrounding the team nearly all season. The most recent loss includes defensive lineman Austin Johnson, who suffered a left knee fracture and MCL sprain that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, Chargers...
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters
It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Chubb, Tindall, Stopping Running QBs, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. My question is, did the Chicago game tell us anything about the team that we didn’t already know? Offense looked great, but lots needed on defensive side of the ball. Thoughts going forward?. Hey Craig, hmm, no,...
