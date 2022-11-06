Read full article on original website
Mary T. Fagert, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Fagert, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Windsor House at Canfield, surrounded by family. Mary was born May 29, 1931, in Bridgeport, Ohio, a daughter of John and Marie (Eckert) Delbrugge. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother...
Martha Kay White, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Martha Kay (Liller) White, 77, formerly of Youngstown, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Martha was born July 23, 1945 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Marvin G....
Larry Tomlin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Tomlin, 81, went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Larry was born March 3, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Beily and Sally Tomlin. He was a graduate of...
Carol Freda (Misner) Lack, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 7, 2022, Carol (Misner) Lack, age 51, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at Quality of Life services in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She was born in Beaver, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1971 to James and Betty (Altman) Misner. Carol is survived...
Gary E. Goblinger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Goblinger, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 73. Gary was born August 6, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son to...
Carl Lee Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Lee Williams, Sr., 68, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and Georgia Washington Williams, Sr. He was a...
Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Arnie was born in Austintown, a son of Louis and Barbara Bosynak Sabo and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local for 65 years, retiring in...
RauMone D. Green, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – RauMone D. Green of Warren, Ohio entered his final departure from this world on an early quiet Saturday morning at his residence, November 5, 2022, at 9:22 a.m. RauMone was 46 years of age. He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 20, 1976, the...
Phyllis L. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Roupe passed away Wednesday, November 2. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 9...
Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma R. (Buchanan) Banjak, age 86, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Windsor House, Liberty Center, in Youngstown, Ohio, after a brief illness. Born October 3, 1936, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late...
Robert S. Kennedy, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Kennedy, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 14, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettie” Nicklin Kennedy.
Robert D. Blott, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Blott, Sr., 69, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. Bob was born August 3, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Betty Albright Blott. Bob was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He worked...
Bertha Darlene Krause, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Darlene Krause, 80, of E. Friendship Street, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle. She was born on October 25, 1942, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsie (Hinton) Good. Darlene enjoyed coloring, reading books,...
Rita DeFrances, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita DeFrances passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 14 days shy of her 90th birthday, at Evergreen Woods Rehab Center, Springhill, Florida under the care of hospice and surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born November 16, 1932, in Youngstown, the seventh child to...
Kevin Ward, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Ward, 42, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born May 30, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of Bonny Jane Aldrich and Kenneth R. Ward. Kevin attended Corner House Christian Church with his dad and grandma. He was...
Sara Alice Thompson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Alice (Speaker) Thompson, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born February 26, 1926, in Lenox, Ohio, the daughter of the late William David and the late Alice Maude (Roberts) Speaker. She was the second...
Harold Lee “Skip” Joseph, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Harold Lee “Skip” Joseph, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Warren, on November 14, 1969, to William and Michael Joseph. Skip is survived by his wife, Heather Lee Joseph; children, Ashley...
William J. Hammer, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hammer, 83, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care. He was born July 15, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Margaret (Mullen) Hammer. Bill was a brick layer by trade and also an Ordained Minister with the United...
Joen Rae Matthews, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio MyValleyTributes) – Joen Rae Matthews passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 6 2022. She was 86. Joen was born December 17, 1935 in Beloit Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Milton High School in Milton Junction, Wisconsin. She married Thomas Alva Matthews on September 13th, 1958...
Lina DeCicco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lina DeCicco, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. Lina was born August 31, 1933, in Mendicino, Italy, the daughter of Raffaelo and Josephina DeCicco Nudo. She was a seamstress at Moyer and Weatherbee Coats in Youngstown. Lina enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, listening...
