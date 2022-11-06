The Kentucky Football Team survived a fourth quarter rally by the Missouri Tigers on Saturday and the Wildcats held on for a 21-17 victory. UK looked good early, with Will Levis completing three of four passes for 65 yards, capped off by a nine-yard strike to Dane Key. With the touchdown reception, Key broke the UK school record for touchdowns in a season by a freshman. Kentucky would go into halftime up 7-3.UK would finally put together another scoring drive mid-way through the fourth quarter. Levis would toss a couple of passes down the middle, one to Tayvion Robinson to reach the red zone and another to Jordan Dingle in the end zone, to give Kentucky the 14-3 lead, but Missouri would start chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter and go up on the CATS 17-14 with 8:07 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Levis would connect with Key once again for a 22-yard strike to take the 21-17 lead and tghe Final score.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO