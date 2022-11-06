Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Hurricane Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
NBC Connecticut
Mayor Calls for Bristol to Be Lit in Blue 1 Month After Deaths of 2 Officers
Saturday will mark one month since the tragedy in Bristol that took the lives of two police officers and the mayor is asking residents to illuminate the city in blue lights on Nov. 12. On Oct. 12, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alec Iurato were ambushed while...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Stuck In The Mud
2022-11-09@2:15pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were originally dispatched for water rescue in the swamp area behind JFK Elementary School on West on West Avenue. The assistant chief told me it was just a person stuck in the mud. Firefighters don’t always know what calls they will have day to day...
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
trumbulltimes.com
Old Saybrook contractor pleads guilty to $230K in tax evasion
OLD SAYBROOK — A town man pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to file returns for "substantial income" from his contracting business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Dimitrios Kassimis, 58, also known as "Jimmy," incurred the tax debt by owning and operating "entities related to...
Eyewitness News
New Haven already taking steps to prepare for potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is already affecting parts of the Atlantic coast in Florida. You can see on the left, a building which collapsed in Daytona Beach and several main roads are already under water in Fort Lauderdale. While any potential impact in Connecticut would still...
Eyewitness News
Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Eyewitness News
Thief evades police, hits vehicle after stealing chicken from local market
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say a Guilford man has been charged after evading police Tuesday afternoon. Around 12 P.M. Tuesday afternoon, South Windsor police received a call for a larceny in progress at Stop and Shop on Ellington Rd. A Connecticut state trooper who was in...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Twitter verification plan update, avocado prices, Eggo eggnog
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police shed some more light on what happened during a shooting at the University of St. Joseph on...
Shelton man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $742K by lying about lost merchandise
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man created different accounts to sell items to Amazon, and then claim that they had been lost in the mail, to defraud Amazon of more than $742,000, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Oshane Stewart, 30, waived his right to be indicted and […]
Eyewitness News
Families forced out by fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Comments / 1