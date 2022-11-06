ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Stuck In The Mud

2022-11-09@2:15pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were originally dispatched for water rescue in the swamp area behind JFK Elementary School on West on West Avenue. The assistant chief told me it was just a person stuck in the mud. Firefighters don’t always know what calls they will have day to day...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Old Saybrook contractor pleads guilty to $230K in tax evasion

OLD SAYBROOK — A town man pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to file returns for "substantial income" from his contracting business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Dimitrios Kassimis, 58, also known as "Jimmy," incurred the tax debt by owning and operating "entities related to...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Families forced out by fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy