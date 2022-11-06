Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district. A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week. FCPS was already scheduled to be...
WTVQ
Burn ban issued for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger. According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.
Flu, RSV and strep are forcing more Kentucky school districts to close
Just days into November, 25 districts have had to shut down in-person learning due to illness among students and staff.
WTVQ
Crews working nonstop to put out wildfire in Estill County
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in several counties Wednesday talking about the smell of smoke and haziness in the sky after wildfires have burned hundreds of acres in eastern Kentucky. As a result, burn bans are in effect in both Estill and Fayette county. Behind the Estill County National...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Franklin County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Franklin County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
State of Emergency declared following Estill County wildfire
The dry conditions are continuing to keep firefighters busy in the area, this time in Estill County.
fox56news.com
Mercer County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Mercer County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
wymt.com
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
WTVQ
98 children in Fayette County still in need of sponsoring for CASA Angel Tree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual CASA Angel Tree lighting was held Monday morning in Lexington. Decorated and adorned with envelopes, the Christmas tree at the McBrayer Law Firm in the Chase Bank building is lit every year and serves as a way to help children make sure they get a gift under the tree this holiday season.
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
WTVQ
GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
Comments / 0