Fayette County, KY

WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district. A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week. FCPS was already scheduled to be...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Burn ban issued for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger. According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Crews working nonstop to put out wildfire in Estill County

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in several counties Wednesday talking about the smell of smoke and haziness in the sky after wildfires have burned hundreds of acres in eastern Kentucky. As a result, burn bans are in effect in both Estill and Fayette county. Behind the Estill County National...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2021 homicide still under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond police are asking for help from the public regarding a 2021 homicide investigation. On Oct. 3, 2021, officers gathered around the area of Killarney Lane and Eastern Bypass regarding a complaint of gunshots. At the scene, the police found Alexis Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY

