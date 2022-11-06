ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Police Search For Duo Wanted For Stealing Bags Of Donated Items From Smithtown Drop Bin

Authorities are searching for two men who are wanted for stealing bags of donated items from a drop bin on Long Island. The men entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347 in Smithtown, and stole bags of clothing and household items on multiple occasions from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Centereach Man Indicted For Murder Of 33-Year-Old Woman In Parking Lot Of Coram Strip Mall

A 30-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman in a Long Island parking lot. Anthony Santiesteban, of Centereach, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

64-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Amityville Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Long Island man. The crash took place in Amityville around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Merrick Road near Bayview Avenue. According to Suffolk County detectives, James Agostino was riding a Huffy bicycle eastbound on Merrick Road when he was...
AMITYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say

An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
HICKSVILLE, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Mall Shoplifting Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in a recent shoplifting incident that took place at Meadowbrook Mall. Police Officer Connor Ryan is attempting to identify the male in these photos. This male was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall on Nov. 3. Although a female is shown, according to information provided by the Bridgeport Police Department, she is not being sought.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
GUILFORD, CT
