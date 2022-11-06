Read full article on original website
Police Search For Duo Wanted For Stealing Bags Of Donated Items From Smithtown Drop Bin
Authorities are searching for two men who are wanted for stealing bags of donated items from a drop bin on Long Island. The men entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347 in Smithtown, and stole bags of clothing and household items on multiple occasions from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Centereach Man Indicted For Murder Of 33-Year-Old Woman In Parking Lot Of Coram Strip Mall
A 30-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman in a Long Island parking lot. Anthony Santiesteban, of Centereach, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Bicyclist seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island Tuesday night, authorities said.
64-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Amityville Crash
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Long Island man. The crash took place in Amityville around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Merrick Road near Bayview Avenue. According to Suffolk County detectives, James Agostino was riding a Huffy bicycle eastbound on Merrick Road when he was...
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing More Than $2K In Clothing From Deer Park Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Long Island. Two women and one man stole clothing items valued at about $2,255 from the store, located at 152 The Arches Circle in Deer Park, on July 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
North Amityville Man Charged With Fatally Striking Mastic Man With Pickup Truck, Leaving Scene
A 22-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he fatally struck a pedestrian with a pickup truck on Long Island and left the scene. The crash happened in Farmingdale at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said Hugo Cuadra, of North...
Man indicted for fatal shooting of 33-year-old Long Island mother
A Long Island man has been indicted for the murder of a 33-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run crash on LI
Suffolk County detectives arrested a man after he fatally struck a man with his vehicle and fled the scene on Tuesday, authorities said.
Police: 18-year-old man missing in Riverhead
According to police, Brandon Ruano, 18, was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m.
Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say
An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
longisland.com
Police Tase and Arrest Allegedly Violent, Erratic Individual in East Meadow
The First Squad reports the arrest of an East Meadow man for an Assault that occurred in East Meadow. According to Detectives, Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of East Meadow Avenue and Gerald Avenue for a male that was displaying erratic and violent behavior. Upon locating the suspect James...
Police: Hempstead man arrested for stealing iPad from woman at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say a 63-year-old woman was leaving the Apple Store when Lloyd McKinley came up from behind her.
Suffolk County Police say 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating cannabis-infused Halloween candy
Suffolk County Police say a Shirley 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating a cannabis-infused candy they got from trick-or-treating.
Hempstead Man Charged After Stealing From Woman, Breaking Into Garden City Home, Police Say
A Long Island man was charged with robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a woman leaving an Apple store for her package and then entering a nearby home to hide. The incident began in Garden City around 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at the Roosevelt Field Mall located at 630 Old Country Road.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Mall Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in a recent shoplifting incident that took place at Meadowbrook Mall. Police Officer Connor Ryan is attempting to identify the male in these photos. This male was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Meadowbrook Mall on Nov. 3. Although a female is shown, according to information provided by the Bridgeport Police Department, she is not being sought.
Police: 4 people arrested for selling vapes to minors in Huntington
The four people were working at four different businesses in Huntington and were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
News 12
Police: Shirley 5-year-old ingested cannabis-infused gummies received on Halloween
A 5-year-old Shirley boy had to be treated at a hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummies he received while trick-or-treating, police say. The gummies were in packaging with similar branding to Starburst candy and were labeled as containing cannabis. After eating the gummies, the child was treated and released from Long...
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
Police: Man missing, another hospitalized with hypothermia after canoe trip from Tanner Park
Marine Bureau officers started a search and spotted one of the men on a piece of land out in the water and rescued him.
