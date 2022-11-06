Use our Voter Guide to research candidates on the ballot in Harnett County

Election Day is Nov. 8. To help you make your choices, The News & Observer has created this voter guide for Harnett County.

We contacted many of the candidates for state and federal races who will appear on general election ballots in the county and asked them to answer a series of questions about their backgrounds, philosophy and positions.

Below, find links to the questionnaires submitted by candidates who responded. We are making every questionnaire free to readers.

A few races are statewide, including those for U.S. Senate, N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, which means everyone gets to vote in those.

Other races are open only to people living in a district. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ .

There’s much more in the 2022 NC Voter Guide. Go to newsobserver.com/voter-guide for everything you need to know.

U.S. Senate

Cheri Beasley (D)

Shannon Bray (L)

Ted Budd (R)

Matthew Hoh (G)

U.S. House of Representatives District 9

Ben Clark (D)

Richard Hudson (R)

U.S. House of Representatives District 13

Bo Hines (R)

Wiley Nickel (D)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3





Richard Dietz (R)

Lucy Inman (D)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Trey Allen (R)

Sam Ervin IV (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood (R)

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Brad Salmon (D)

Donna Stroud (R)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10

John Tyson (R)

Gale Murray Adams (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Darren Jackson (D)

Michael Stading (R)

NC Senate District 12

Jim Burgin (R)

Richard Chapman (D)

NC House of Representatives District 6

Kiara Johnson (D)

Joe Pike (R)

NC House of Representatives District 53

Howard Penny Jr. (R)

Kevin Thurman (D)

