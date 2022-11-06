Use our Voter Guide to research candidates on the ballot in Harnett County
Election Day is Nov. 8. To help you make your choices, The News & Observer has created this voter guide for Harnett County.
We contacted many of the candidates for state and federal races who will appear on general election ballots in the county and asked them to answer a series of questions about their backgrounds, philosophy and positions.
Below, find links to the questionnaires submitted by candidates who responded. We are making every questionnaire free to readers.
A few races are statewide, including those for U.S. Senate, N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, which means everyone gets to vote in those.
Other races are open only to people living in a district. If you are unsure what district you live in for the U.S. House, N.C. House or N.C. Senate, you can look that up at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ .
There’s much more in the 2022 NC Voter Guide. Go to newsobserver.com/voter-guide for everything you need to know.
U.S. Senate
Ted Budd (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 9
Richard Hudson (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 13
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
NC Senate District 12
Jim Burgin (R)
NC House of Representatives District 6
Kiara Johnson (D)
Joe Pike (R)
NC House of Representatives District 53
Howard Penny Jr. (R)
For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments / 0