Weather Now: Record Warmth Sunday; Cooler Weather Ahead

High temperatures soared well into the 70s Sunday morning. Yes…in the morning. In November! It certainly was an unusual weekend.

The 75° reading just before noon on Sunday smashed the old temperature record of 72° for Providence, last set in 2020.

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm.

A better chance for showers arrives after midnight until just after dawn Monday.

Any showers shouldn’t be heavy Monday morning and skies should start to clear after 7 AM, setting us up for another unusually warm day.

Highs Monday afternoon should be in the mid 70s with westerly winds of 5-15mph. The record for Monday is 76 set in 2020, and that could be challenged. Some inland spots could potentially hit 80 Monday afternoon!

Cooler weather is ahead for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday afternoon will ‘only’ be in the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

