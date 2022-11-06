Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle hosts ‘SNL’ tonight. Here’s a timeline of controversies surrounding his jokes about transgender people
Tonight Dave Chappelle will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time — an appearance that is courting controversy before he even takes the stage. The comedian has drawn increasing ire in recent years for making jokes aimed at transgender people, and the outcry grew louder last fall when Netflix released a Chappelle special, “The Closer,” in which he doubled down on his comments.
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against ‘Rust’ film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the “Rust” film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by the actor last October during a rehearsal for a scene for the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye, antisemitism and Trump in 'SNL' monologue
The stand-up comic mostly focused on Kanye West in a lengthy monologue and alluded to the controversy surrounding explicit jokes he made about transgender people.
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers — but know Russians are still just over the river
By CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Clayton Nagel, and journalist Kosta Gak, CNN. Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists...
