Unstoppable at 101: Iris Apfel launches new makeup collection, proves it's never too late to be your authentic self

By Andrea Pérez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU63M_0j0zMJ5v00

This past October, the 101-year-old businesswoman, stylist, interior designer, and fashion model Iris Apfel partnered with cosmetic brand Ciaté London to launch her first-ever makeup collection, Ciaté London x Iris Apfel. With this latest beauty collab, Apfel, well known for her spunky and eclectic fashion style and vitality, is encouraging us to find our authentic selves and not let anything stop us from doing what we love.

Charlotte Knight , Founder and CEO of Ciaté London, who worked on the eight-piece collection said in a press release, “Iris Apfel is an unmistakable, worldwide style icon. As a multi-talented, respected woman in business that grew her empire into multiple creative channels, we felt such a synergy with Iris, and to see the collaboration come to life truly has been a dream.” The CEO also said, “Iris is the queen of experimentation, which has made collaborating that much more fun. Her personality is personified through the colors, clashes, and textures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKSZV_0j0zMJ5v00 Courtesy
“Experimenting is very important... People always think that I can tell them how to have style, but it doesn’t work that way. There’s no formula!” - Iris Apfel

The fashionista trailblazer, born in the 1920s in New York, is not only admired for her creative and witty self-expression and unapologetic bold and unique style, but also for her endless energy and lust for life, even at the age of 101. Regarding her collection Iris said, “For the creatives, the routine-lovers, and the daredevils, this collection combines everything I have come to love about beauty over my 100 years. I have worked hard with Charlotte and the team at Ciaté London on my new collection to ensure that every formulation had been designed with you in mind. I hope this collection acts as a reminder that to be truly yourself is to be unstoppable.”

If being yourself is being unstoppable, Iris truly embodies her wisdom. The living fashion legend has had a long career that has taken her from the White House to the runway, appeared on contemporary magazine covers, and more. In the past year alone, she launched a playful and vibrant fashion collection with H&M , a fun and vivid eyewear collection with eyewear retail Zenni , and last week, a new collab of 18 rugs designed in collaboration with the brand Ruggable .

“More is more and less is a bore” - Iris Apfel

Keep scrolling to see every item from this edgy eight-piece makeup capsule collection from the bold and unmistakable beauty, Iris Apfel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCwr7_0j0zMJ5v00

THE EYESHADOW PALETTES

These five-pan palettes contains four silky soft eyeshadow shades and one wet and dry formula to create bold eye liner looks for signature pops of color. Available in two color combinations: one with everyday bronzes with a bold purple to elevate and the other with wearable pink with an aqua pop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgVTT_0j0zMJ5v00

THE CREAMY GLOSS LIPSTICKS

This range of colorful, flattering lipsticks celebrates the spirit of embracing your style! This unique, buildable tinted gloss formulation comes in an easy-to-apply lipstick for a pigmented hit of color with a comfortable, lightweight finish. These three shades, bright orange red, rosy hot pink, and super wearable nude pink, were developed to give a vibrant and glossy color to nourish and define lips all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvBOI_0j0zMJ5v00

THE COLLECTABLE HAND-HELD MIRROR

“The greatest fashion faux pas is looking in the mirror and seeing somebody else.” - Iris Apfel See yourself in all your fabulousness with the collectible Iris Apfel x Ciaté London mirror, adorned with the style icon herself in a vivacious, pop-art-style portrait that captures the essence of one of fashion’s most instantly recognizable tastemakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgdwE_0j0zMJ5v00

THE COLLECTABLE MAKEUP BAG

The perfect place to store your beauty treasures, this bold and unapologetic Iris Apfel x Ciaté London makeup bag boasts clashing colors and distinctive icons to deliver a fun and iconic keepsake. Decorated with Iris’ charismatic accessories, this impactful design will remind you to have confidence in who you are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuE2C_0j0zMJ5v00

THE CHEAT SHEETS NAIL WRAPS

Cheat Sheets Nail Wraps have been given an Iris Apfel makeover with color clashes, pops of color, and bold, beautiful prints. From florals to lashes and Iris herself, these show-stopping nail stickers are the ultimate form of self-expression.

The Ciate London x Iris Apfel collection , now available at Nordstrom/.com, Nordstrom Rack and Us.CiateLondon.com.

Comments / 1

