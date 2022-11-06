ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Nye County officials release recent early voting numbers

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE8iR_0j0zMHKT00

Nye County officials released the latest early voting in-person and mail ballots.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: What to know before the 2022 General Election in Clark County

"By party, 2,842 Republican voted early in person, and 407 Democrats, with the remainder being NP or other parties," said Nye County officials. "For mail ballots through Friday, the totals are 4,975 Republicans, 2,798 Democtrats, and the remainder NP or other parties."

Nye County
Nye County officials released the latest early voting in-person and mail ballots.

Officials also said there will be no hand-counting of ballots prior to polls closing on Tuesday.

Comments / 6

Shawn Vogann
3d ago

I believe NOTHING till voting is actually fair and without DOMINION voting machines. The corruption runs far too deep.

Reply(1)
6
Related
pvtimes.com

Prosecutor plans to refile case against Nye commissioner

A prosecutor who moved to dismiss the case of alleged domestic battery against controversial Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo said Friday he plans to refile the felony charges later for another chance to secure witnesses. Esmeralda County District Attorney Robert Glennen III, serving as a special prosecutor in the criminal...
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Salon

It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots

Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy