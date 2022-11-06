TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO