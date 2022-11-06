Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another week, another new coffee shop opens in Wichita
The newest one opened early this week.
WIBW
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
The Wienermobile is in town, and its crew would ‘relish’ a chance to ‘meat’ you
The 27-foot-long rolling Oscar Mayer wiener, which visits Wichita about once a year, will be all over town between Thursday and Monday.
Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
nexttv.com
Sinclair Names Camie Nicholas GM For Wichita, Kansas, Stations
Sinclair Broadcast Group named Camie Nicholas VP and general manager of KSAS-TV and its simulcast stations in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas Market. Nicholas, who had been the stations’ general sales manager since 2017, will also oversee Mercury Broadcasting’s KMTW-TV, which is managed by Sinclair. She succeeds John Manzi, who...
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
Wichita man admits to assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot
A Wichita, Kansas, man admitted to assaulting an officer, and causing them to stumble down a set of steps during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies. The fair is for anyone seeking work, but it is especially directed toward “highly-qualified veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.” The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and INTRUST Bank Arena […]
kfdi.com
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
AOL Corp
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Lacey and Cody Beard have been Avon franchisees in Wichita for some time, and the two businesses are doing well enough that they don’t have to devote as much time to them, so they began investigating other possible franchises. They’ve settled on Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a medical...
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis
Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
KWCH.com
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
KWCH.com
Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi. Officers were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. Monday for the report of vandalism. They arrived and learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit.
Fire District 1 determines cause of Evergreen Recycling fire
Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has determined the cause of the Evergreen Recycling fire.
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Comments / 0