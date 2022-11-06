ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
nexttv.com

Sinclair Names Camie Nicholas GM For Wichita, Kansas, Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Camie Nicholas VP and general manager of KSAS-TV and its simulcast stations in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas Market. Nicholas, who had been the stations’ general sales manager since 2017, will also oversee Mercury Broadcasting’s KMTW-TV, which is managed by Sinclair. She succeeds John Manzi, who...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Looking for work? Head to job fair in Wichita on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a big job fair in Wichita on Thursday, Nov. 10 that will feature nearly 70 companies. The fair is for anyone seeking work, but it is especially directed toward “highly-qualified veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve and their families.” The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and INTRUST Bank Arena […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run

Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home

TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
PARK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi. Officers were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. Monday for the report of vandalism. They arrived and learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy