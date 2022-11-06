Allen on arm: “I’ll get through it”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said that there is “slight pain” in his arm following a strip sack in the final minutes of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but added, “I’ll get through it.”

The play came with 1:17 remaining in the game when he was hit by Jets defensive end Bryce Huff and was seen favoring his right arm.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was aware of it and that Allen is still being evaluated.

Allen finished the day 18/34 for 205 yards, but threw two interceptions.

