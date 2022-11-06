Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
WOWK
Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine...
WOWK
Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL’s reigning...
WOWK
Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy’s struggling offensive line. Last weekend’s late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, Irsay met with general manager Chris Ballard and the two...
Let’s Talk Ball: Are the Bills run defense issues overblown?
The young Jets defense forced two Josh Allen interceptions
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
WOWK
New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami’s potential
MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.
Pavol Regenda scores first NHL goal as Ducks fall to Wild
Pavol Regenda scored his first NHL goal as the Ducks allowed the Wild to get away late in the 4-1 loss on Wednesday at the Honda Center.
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule
Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
WOWK
Baker to return as Houston Astros manager for 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a...
Comments / 0