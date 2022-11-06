ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WOWK

Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOWK

Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL’s reigning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK

Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy’s struggling offensive line. Last weekend’s late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, Irsay met with general manager Chris Ballard and the two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK

New Marlins assistant GM Oz Ocampo sees Miami’s potential

MIAMI (AP) — Oz Ocampo already sees a similarity between the Miami Marlins and the two teams that just played in the World Series. Miami’s new assistant general manager — who came to the Marlins from Houston — cites a stat that suggested that the World Series champion Astros and NL champion Philadelphia Phillies had the two most effective starting rotations in baseball this season.
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule

Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWK

Baker to return as Houston Astros manager for 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a...
HOUSTON, TX

