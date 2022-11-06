Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
KSNT
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich’s attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after...
KSNT
Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine...
KSNT
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
KSNT
World Series, football dominate week’s TV ratings
NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company. 1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million. 3. World Series Game 5:...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
KSNT
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
KSNT
Oilers’ Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled...
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule
Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
KSNT
Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.
Comments / 0