(KNSI) — The suspect accused in a weekend shooting in Sartell is now facing charges of assault and child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Michael Onelove, his wife and two children left their home in Pierz Saturday night after her child called to say they wanted to come home from parenting time. Onelove told police he kept a 1911 .45 caliber handgun in a special compartment in his car, but he had removed it and placed it on his lap. The group arrived at the home on the 1900 block of Cypress Circle around 11:00, and Onelove’s wife went in and got her child and their cousin from the house. The victim, who was initially not home when they came to get the children, returned while they were getting the kids and physically removed Onelove from the porch. The two were standing by the car when Onelove shot the victim in the abdomen and fled the scene with his wife and the four kids. Onelove told police he shot the victim because he was upset that the victim pushed him. The victim was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo two surgeries.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO