“Its not just politics…” – Barack Obama Lashes Out at a Campaign, Condemns Kanye West and Kyrie Irving

I guess the whole left party and all of Hollywood and the media can spew pure hatred to "White people" and say the worst possible things and accuse them of everything that's wrong in the world but say something about a Jewish person and that's it! You're life is now over. WTF?
Obama we should be lashing out at you, you was the president of the United States, and didn't achieve anything, but same-sex marriage. what a joke we
Hitler was a killing machine like the world never seen before a was the greatest bank robber the world have ever seen Jesse James Don't Come Close he robbed the banks of Europe for 30 trillion dollars not paper money I'm talking about he robbed the banks of of Europe their gold a third of that gold they still talking about they don't know where it is
Comments / 109