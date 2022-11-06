ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WNCT

Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Defensive back Joe Haden ends NFL career as Brown

CLEVELAND — Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns Tuesday to officially end his career as a Cleveland Brown. >>PREVOUS COVERAGE: Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13 Haden spent seven of his 12-year NFL career in Cleveland, announced in October he wanted...
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following […]
RALEIGH, NC
WWD

Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule

Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
SOUTH BEND, IN

