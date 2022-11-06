Controversies do not seem to be ending for Kanye West this year. But if anyone is responsible for them, it is Ye himself. The reason behind stating this is the new statements Kanye is in the news for. And these are not some new statements he has made. These are from the year 2019, much before he was divorced. In 2019, the rapper gave an interview with David Letterman in which he said some extremely controversial things.

2 DAYS AGO