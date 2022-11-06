ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

What to know about depression after a stroke

Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
healthcareguys.com

Diabetes: Reasons And Treatment For Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

A shrinking of the cardiac arteries on the exterior of one’s heart is known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The connection between PAD and diabetes is very apparent and crucial for patients to know. Compared to people not having diabetes, those with diabetes mellitus have a much higher chance of developing PAD and an accelerated disease progression, rendering them more vulnerable to ischemia attacks and occupational impairment.
Medical News Today

What is a medullary stroke?

A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
hcplive.com

Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality

In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
MedicalXpress

Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
MedicalXpress

Analysis links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders

New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.
UPI News

Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
hcplive.com

Simvastatin Found to Be Effective for Vitiligo Patients with Dyslipidemia

New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
MedicalXpress

Study finds lower risk of severe infection and hospitalization with belimumab compared to oral immunosuppressants

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that the biologic B-cell inhibitor belimumab was associated with a lower risk of severe infections and hospitalizations compared to nonbiologic immunosuppressants. Until recently, belimumab was the only FDA-approved biologic for active non-renal systemic...
cohaitungchi.com

Stroke and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?

Diabetes (also called diabetes mellitus) is a group of conditions that cause the body to be less efficient in managing levels of blood glucose (sugar). People with diabetes are at risk of having high blood glucose. Having high blood glucose levels can harm blood vessels over time. A damaged blood...
peerj.com

Development of a prediction model to estimate the 5-year risk of cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality in haemodialysis patients: a retrospective study

This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
hcplive.com

Hydrochlorothiazide as Effective as Chlorthalidone for Preventing CVD, Death in Hypertension

Data from the Diuretic Comparison Project suggests chlorthalidone did not provide a reduction in cardiovascular risk or all-cause mortality compared with use of hydrochlorothiazide in older patients with hypertension. There were no significant differences in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, between use of hydrochlorothiazide or chlorthalidone among older adults with hypertension,...
hcplive.com

Study Identifies Bidirectional Association Between Systemic Sclerosis and Vitiligo

A new population-based study demonstrates an association between patients having systemic sclerosis and vitiligo, suggesting both conditions may need to be monitored for comorbidities. A recent study identified a bidirectional association between systemic sclerosis (SSc) and vitiligo. Vitiligo’s underlying pathogenesis has multiple factors, including T cell-mediated autoimmune responses, genetic predisposition,...
Managed Healthcare Executive

Dupixent Reduced Symptom Burden in Patients With CRSwNP Over 52 Weeks

Symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps can be a burden for patients, but Dupixent was able to successfully reduce the number of days with severe symptoms. More patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) reported mild symptoms or symptom-free days (SFD) compared with placebo after treatment with Dupixent (dupilumab), according to an analysis of SINUS-24 and SINUS-52 conducted after the trials. The results were presented at AMCP Nexus, held October 11-14, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Some Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Higher or Lower Dementia Risk

The category of type 2 diabetes drugs known as sulfonylureas may raise the risk for dementia, while thiazolidinediones (TZDs) may lower the risk for dementia, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is connected to both type...
hcplive.com

Caregivers of Individuals With Phelan-McDermid Syndrome and FDA Discuss Treatment Potential

Nonprofit organizations combined efforts to plan a meeting to inform and educate the FDA and key stakeholders about the experience of caregivers and patients with Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS). Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hosted a meeting for families of individuals living with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder to...

