Read full article on original website
Related
heart.org
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new cholesterol medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with Type 2 diabetes, however, there was no decrease in the risk of cardiovascular events or death. The medication reduced triglyceride levels by more than one-fourth, and patients were followed for up to 5 years. In this high-risk study population,...
Medical News Today
What to know about depression after a stroke
Around one-third of people who have had a stroke will experience depression. This can arise due to social isolation or biological factors. However, treatments, such as psychotherapy, antidepressants, and light therapy, can help. Depression after a stroke may. biochemical changes in the brain from injury resulting from the stroke. This...
healthcareguys.com
Diabetes: Reasons And Treatment For Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)
A shrinking of the cardiac arteries on the exterior of one’s heart is known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The connection between PAD and diabetes is very apparent and crucial for patients to know. Compared to people not having diabetes, those with diabetes mellitus have a much higher chance of developing PAD and an accelerated disease progression, rendering them more vulnerable to ischemia attacks and occupational impairment.
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
MedicalXpress
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Analysis links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders
New research has demonstrated a link between kidney disease and the development of cognitive problems. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. The study relied on data from the population-based Framingham Heart Study. Among 2,738 participants without dementia, 187 (7%) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9%) had albuminuria, a urinary marker of kidney disease. Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia. Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51% higher risk of developing dementia.
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
hcplive.com
Simvastatin Found to Be Effective for Vitiligo Patients with Dyslipidemia
New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
MedicalXpress
Study finds lower risk of severe infection and hospitalization with belimumab compared to oral immunosuppressants
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that the biologic B-cell inhibitor belimumab was associated with a lower risk of severe infections and hospitalizations compared to nonbiologic immunosuppressants. Until recently, belimumab was the only FDA-approved biologic for active non-renal systemic...
cohaitungchi.com
Stroke and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes (also called diabetes mellitus) is a group of conditions that cause the body to be less efficient in managing levels of blood glucose (sugar). People with diabetes are at risk of having high blood glucose. Having high blood glucose levels can harm blood vessels over time. A damaged blood...
Healthline
Multiple Studies Suggest Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks Better Than Alternatives
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 60% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
peerj.com
Development of a prediction model to estimate the 5-year risk of cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality in haemodialysis patients: a retrospective study
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
hcplive.com
Hydrochlorothiazide as Effective as Chlorthalidone for Preventing CVD, Death in Hypertension
Data from the Diuretic Comparison Project suggests chlorthalidone did not provide a reduction in cardiovascular risk or all-cause mortality compared with use of hydrochlorothiazide in older patients with hypertension. There were no significant differences in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, between use of hydrochlorothiazide or chlorthalidone among older adults with hypertension,...
hcplive.com
Study Identifies Bidirectional Association Between Systemic Sclerosis and Vitiligo
A new population-based study demonstrates an association between patients having systemic sclerosis and vitiligo, suggesting both conditions may need to be monitored for comorbidities. A recent study identified a bidirectional association between systemic sclerosis (SSc) and vitiligo. Vitiligo’s underlying pathogenesis has multiple factors, including T cell-mediated autoimmune responses, genetic predisposition,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Dupixent Reduced Symptom Burden in Patients With CRSwNP Over 52 Weeks
Symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps can be a burden for patients, but Dupixent was able to successfully reduce the number of days with severe symptoms. More patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) reported mild symptoms or symptom-free days (SFD) compared with placebo after treatment with Dupixent (dupilumab), according to an analysis of SINUS-24 and SINUS-52 conducted after the trials. The results were presented at AMCP Nexus, held October 11-14, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Some Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Higher or Lower Dementia Risk
The category of type 2 diabetes drugs known as sulfonylureas may raise the risk for dementia, while thiazolidinediones (TZDs) may lower the risk for dementia, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is connected to both type...
hcplive.com
Caregivers of Individuals With Phelan-McDermid Syndrome and FDA Discuss Treatment Potential
Nonprofit organizations combined efforts to plan a meeting to inform and educate the FDA and key stakeholders about the experience of caregivers and patients with Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS). Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hosted a meeting for families of individuals living with a rare neurodevelopmental disorder to...
Comments / 0