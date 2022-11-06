Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters: Fierce winds, steep terrain make it difficult to contain West Maui wildfire
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fierce winds are not making it any easier for firefighters on the Valley Isle who have been battling a difficult brush fire for four days now. At last check, the blaze scorched approximately 2,100 acres in West Maui and was still only 40% contained. Some residents...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Officials said they responded to the incident around 9 p.m. The big concern is the potential for pollution. The Coast Guard says it is possible some 200...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bomb technicians deployed to Kalihi home following report of possible explosive device
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bomb technicians were deployed to a home and several nearby residents were briefly evacuated in Kalihi on Thursday morning after a report of a possible explosive device. Police said around 6 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call between a 32-year-old woman and a 39-year-old male...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after running red light, crashing into jeep in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Wahiawa that left a 34-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition on Thursday. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Wilikina Drive, snarling traffic for hours. According to the Honolulu Police Department, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Unit with city views of Honolulu and full service retirement community at One Kalakaua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Enjoy the city & pool views from this spacious 2BR/2BA unit nestled in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In effort to expand healthcare services, VA opens first telehealth station on Hawaii Island
Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. What the Tech: Here's some tips to stay safe from cyber criminals this holiday season. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Holiday shopping is getting underway and many people will do most of their shopping...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Suspect fired on officer who rushed to aid victims in car crash
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two suspects Friday in connection with a violent crime spree in Kona. Authorities said 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering. Officials said 34-year-old Brittany Johnson of Holualoa was arrested for robbery in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
VA opens first telehealth station in Hawaii to connect veterans in remote areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are more than 55,000 registered veterans living in Hawaii but not all of them live near a VA clinic. This can make getting access to healthcare challenging but a new program by the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System is designed to bring healthcare services directly to vets.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona. Hawaii Island police arrested 2 suspects who allegedly robbed a Kona store at gunpoint before crashing their getaway truck and opening fire at an officer. ‘It’s time’: Governor-elect Green off to Japan to promote Hawaii tourism.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
But his attorneys also want permission to use another temporary erosion control measure. Hawaii Island police shut down road for investigation following 2-car crash. Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More normal trade wind conditions moving in
A stable, dry and cool airmass is over the islands, but some scattered showers are still possible from a dissipating low pressure area. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy to locally windy trades continue
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Hoping for more rain over...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With spike in respiratory illnesses, officials urge precautions ahead of flu season
Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day. On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after participating in the state’s first-ever Honor Flight. First-of-its-kind art exhibit in Hawaii merges local artists with ocean researchers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Submit your photos: To mark Veterans Day, Hawaii says ‘mahalo’ to those who served
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday to celebrate and honor all veterans across the country. Ceremonies were also held in Hawaii to recognize veterans. Wreaths were laid at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as part of an in-person Veterans Day ceremony. Do you...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler, drier and breezy to locally windy weather is expected through Saturday. The trades will ease over the weekend, with some showery weather expected at times, particularly over windward locales Saturday through Sunday morning, Moderate trade winds early next week will ease into the light to moderate range and become more easterly by Wednesday and next Thursday.
Comments / 0