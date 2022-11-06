ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Officials said they responded to the incident around 9 p.m. The big concern is the potential for pollution. The Coast Guard says it is possible some 200...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Suspect fired on officer who rushed to aid victims in car crash

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two suspects Friday in connection with a violent crime spree in Kona. Authorities said 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, of Kailua-Kona, faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering. Officials said 34-year-old Brittany Johnson of Holualoa was arrested for robbery in the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

VA opens first telehealth station in Hawaii to connect veterans in remote areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are more than 55,000 registered veterans living in Hawaii but not all of them live near a VA clinic. This can make getting access to healthcare challenging but a new program by the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System is designed to bring healthcare services directly to vets.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

More normal trade wind conditions moving in

A stable, dry and cool airmass is over the islands, but some scattered showers are still possible from a dissipating low pressure area. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy to locally windy trades continue

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Hoping for more rain over...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler, drier and breezy to locally windy weather is expected through Saturday. The trades will ease over the weekend, with some showery weather expected at times, particularly over windward locales Saturday through Sunday morning, Moderate trade winds early next week will ease into the light to moderate range and become more easterly by Wednesday and next Thursday.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy