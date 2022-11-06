ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race

CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie

A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Police: All-clear given following bomb threat at JCC in Edison

Police have given the all-clear at a Jewish community center in Edison following a bomb threat. The threat was called into JCC of Middlesex County on Oak Tree Road Wednesday afternoon. “We’re treating it as a serious event,” Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash told News 12 New Jersey....
EDISON, NJ
News 12

Missing man rescued from Nyack Beach hiking trail

Clarkstown police say a man who went missing Tuesday was found Wednesday yelling for help in a heavily wooded area along the Nyack Beach trail. New York State Park rangers arrived on the scene along with Rockland medics and located the man in steep, rough terrain. The man is identified...
CLARKSTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life

Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman. Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County Election Results 2022

Jen Metzger was elected Ulster County Executive and Michelle Hinchey was returned to the State Senate in local elections November 8 (watch their victory speeches here). Pat Ryan declared a razor-thin victory in the 18th Congressional District. Sarahana Shrestha took the race for the 103rd district of the State Senate.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Stony Point Voters Once Again Reject Development At Former Letchworth Village Site

Voters Overwhelmingly Defeat Proposal For Multi-Generational Housing. For the second time in two years, voters defeated a proposed development for the former crumbling Letchworth Village site in Stony Point. Although this year’s proposal was markedly different from the previous one, voters via a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot rejected the opportunity...
STONY POINT, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County conducts active shooter drill at BOCES

GOSHEN – An active shooter drill was conducted Tuesday at Orange-Ulster BOCES to help law enforcement respond to school shootings. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said he gets plenty of questions from parents regarding school safety as news reports, sometimes on a weekly or daily basis, cover mass shooting in our schools.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

