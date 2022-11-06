Read full article on original website
Sayegh Emerges Victorious In Close Assembly Race Representing Most Of Yonkers
Incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Nader Sayegh was able to hold back Republican Michael Breen to be reelected to represent District 90, which includes parts of Westchester County. Sayegh beat Breen, a Yonkers City councilman, by more than 1,600 votes, out-polling him 53 percent to 47 percent, according to a release from...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race
CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
80-year volunteer firefighter from Nyack celebrates 100th birthday
Amiel D’Auria was born November 6, 1922, and is a current honorary battalion chief for the Chelsea Hook and Ladder Company in Nyack.
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
News 12
Police: All-clear given following bomb threat at JCC in Edison
Police have given the all-clear at a Jewish community center in Edison following a bomb threat. The threat was called into JCC of Middlesex County on Oak Tree Road Wednesday afternoon. “We’re treating it as a serious event,” Edison Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash told News 12 New Jersey....
News 12
Missing man rescued from Nyack Beach hiking trail
Clarkstown police say a man who went missing Tuesday was found Wednesday yelling for help in a heavily wooded area along the Nyack Beach trail. New York State Park rangers arrived on the scene along with Rockland medics and located the man in steep, rough terrain. The man is identified...
Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life
Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman. Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Vote 2022: NYC midterm elections results recap
The votes are still being counted from Tuesday night’s midterm elections, including the mail-in ballots that take time to count.
rocklandreport.com
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River
Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County Election Results 2022
Jen Metzger was elected Ulster County Executive and Michelle Hinchey was returned to the State Senate in local elections November 8 (watch their victory speeches here). Pat Ryan declared a razor-thin victory in the 18th Congressional District. Sarahana Shrestha took the race for the 103rd district of the State Senate.
Congers Woman Killed After Jeep Crashes Into Tree In New City
A woman was killed after her Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Congers Road in New City. The first responding officers found a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee which had sustained significant...
rcbizjournal.com
Stony Point Voters Once Again Reject Development At Former Letchworth Village Site
Voters Overwhelmingly Defeat Proposal For Multi-Generational Housing. For the second time in two years, voters defeated a proposed development for the former crumbling Letchworth Village site in Stony Point. Although this year’s proposal was markedly different from the previous one, voters via a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot rejected the opportunity...
Family Of Woman Hit By Car In Peekskill Seeking Help From Community
The family of a woman who was injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester is asking their community for help. On Wednesday night, Nov. 2, a woman was struck by a car in Peekskill on Albany Post Road while walking to a gas station, according to Peekskill Walks, a group dedicated to making the city safer for pedestrians.
News 12
Ronkonkoma man and his dog receive outstanding service award from Canine Companions
A veteran and his dog received an outstanding service award from the nonprofit Canine Companions. Kenneth Frey and Zeus were paired up over a year ago. Frey tells News 12 readjusting to life after combat is not easy, but Zeus has become a true friend. "If were to get -...
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt.
News 12
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
A Goshen man is facing charges after being arrested by state police for allegedly raping a minor. Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. State police had been working with the FBI to locate Torres after learning he...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County conducts active shooter drill at BOCES
GOSHEN – An active shooter drill was conducted Tuesday at Orange-Ulster BOCES to help law enforcement respond to school shootings. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said he gets plenty of questions from parents regarding school safety as news reports, sometimes on a weekly or daily basis, cover mass shooting in our schools.
