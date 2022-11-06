Read full article on original website
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion
The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas pushed back to 2023
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back to next year. This summer, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection to accepting cash bribes. Unsealed...
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
