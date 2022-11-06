ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
easttexasradio.com

Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion

The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3

Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

