The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO