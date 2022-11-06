Three candidates compete for two seats from southeast S.D. House district

Read full article on original website
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
Crowd forms ahead of Sioux City Trump rally, some traveling long distances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in Sioux City Thursday night with the rally to serve as a final push for the midterm elections. Hundreds of people came to the Sioux Gateway Airport to hear Trump speak. Kevin Mattern drove more than 100 miles from Dell Rapids, S.D., to Sioux City for the rally. He said the long drive in the morning was a small price to pay for this opportunity.
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
Stehr wins 107th Legislative District seat: 'I am ecstatic'
Republican Joanne Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in Tuesday’s election to win the 107th Legislative District seat. Stehr will succeed Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years representing the district. The vote count had Stehr garnering 7,557 votes in...
Republicans retain leadership posts in Indiana House and Senate
The 40 Republicans in the 50-member Indiana Senate, including Sen.-elect Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, agreed Wednesday to retain their chamber leaders for two more years. Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, was reelected to his leadership post, managing the flow of legislation and serving as the Senate's presiding officer when the lieutenant governor is not available.
Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails
HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount. The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195. Jay said it is...
East and west: How schools help each other’s football programs
Schools across the state are making their way to Vermillion for the start of South Dakota's High School Football Championships.
