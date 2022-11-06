ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss.
PORTLAND, OR
Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this...
SEATTLE, WA
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Denver 122, Indiana 119

DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122.
INDIANA STATE
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124.
Orlando 94, Dallas 87

DALLAS (87) Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-19 7-8 29, Doncic 9-29 4-7 24, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 1-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 32-85 12-19 87.

