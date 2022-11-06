Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
vanquishthefoe.com
Latest Bowl Projections for BYU
After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Idaho State
It’s time for BYU Basketball to officially start! The Cougars will play the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Monday night to tip off the 2022-23 season. BYU played one exhibition game against Ottawa (Ariz.) on Wednesday. The Cougars defeated The Spirit, 109-69. Idaho State played two exhibition games, winning...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Avoids Disaster, Holds on to Beat Idaho State
BYU narrowly avoided a terrible early-season loss with a 60-56 win over Idaho State Monday evening in Provo. Spencer Johnson hit the go-ahead three with 10 seconds left to put BYU up 58-56 and then sealed it with two free throws with one second to go. BYU couldn’t much right,...
KIMA TV
Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
Pacific volleyball team refuses to play at BYU, cites unsupported Duke claim of ‘racist comments’
The University of Pacific women’s volleyball team will not play BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday as scheduled by the West Coast Conference. Pacific said its players had concerns about an unsupported claim of racist slurs heard during a BYU-Duke match in August.
KSLTV
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
kjzz.com
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
Salt Lake City ranks No. 11 for the country’s worst drivers, new report says
Salt Lake City made the cut for the country’s worst drivers.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon
Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
Pickleball in Park City: new standalone facility expected as long-term solution to the town’s favorite new sport
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2013, pickleball revenue was a goose egg for the Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC); in 2014, it jumped to $1,476. Fast-forward to 2022, where the […]
KSLTV
Utah business owner pays off a West Jordan school lunch credit
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids’ lunches. That’s what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that’s why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
onekindesign.com
Tour an outstanding barndominium style home in the Utah mountains
Think Architecture in collaboration with Magleby Construction has designed this incredible barndominium-style garage/guest home located in Wolf Creek Ranch, a mountain living community just outside of Park City, Utah. This barndominium is an amazing addition to this mountain property. It allows for lots of guests without having to overrun the main house. The spaces feel rustic, yet modern with a few fun pops of color.
KUTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
Comments / 0