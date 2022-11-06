ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Latest Bowl Projections for BYU

After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Idaho State

It’s time for BYU Basketball to officially start! The Cougars will play the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Monday night to tip off the 2022-23 season. BYU played one exhibition game against Ottawa (Ariz.) on Wednesday. The Cougars defeated The Spirit, 109-69. Idaho State played two exhibition games, winning...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Avoids Disaster, Holds on to Beat Idaho State

BYU narrowly avoided a terrible early-season loss with a 60-56 win over Idaho State Monday evening in Provo. Spencer Johnson hit the go-ahead three with 10 seconds left to put BYU up 58-56 and then sealed it with two free throws with one second to go. BYU couldn’t much right,...
PROVO, UT
KIMA TV

Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon

Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
PROVO, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
onekindesign.com

Tour an outstanding barndominium style home in the Utah mountains

Think Architecture in collaboration with Magleby Construction has designed this incredible barndominium-style garage/guest home located in Wolf Creek Ranch, a mountain living community just outside of Park City, Utah. This barndominium is an amazing addition to this mountain property. It allows for lots of guests without having to overrun the main house. The spaces feel rustic, yet modern with a few fun pops of color.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy