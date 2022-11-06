Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Clinton Police searching for runaway man
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Clinton Police have paused the search for a man they say ran from State Police on the interstate earlier Wednesday. Officials said at 5:30 p.m. that he was last seen in a field by the Wright Farm on Wright Road. He’s described as having red hair...
wabi.tv
Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into retaining wall in Thorndike
A driver was injured after crashing into a retaining wall in Thorndike early Wednesday morning.
Bangor Police Arrest 2 for Robbery, Kidnapping on Court Street
Detective Brent Beaulieu says officers were called to a Bangor residence at approximately 9:45 Tuesday night for a report of a man with multiple facial injuries that was holding a firearm. When the officers arrived, they found the man who immediately gave the weapon to them. The man advised them that he had been at a Court Street home with his girlfriend when two people arrived and physically assaulted him. The man said he was also cut with an edged weapon. After the initial assault, the man and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom. Eventually, the male victim was able to get control of the gun and escaped by jumping out a window.
FBI investigating 'Apache scalp' seized from Fairfield auction house
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI is working to determine if an item seized in a Fairfield auction house earlier this year is a Native American scalp. According to court documents unsealed on May 11, the FBI executed a search warrant at Poulin Antiques & Auctions and seized an item listed on the company's website as an "Apache scalp."
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
wabi.tv
Levant voters approve $900K bond for fire department
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In addition to casting a ballot for candidates, voters in Levant got to weigh in on a referendum question this election. Question 1 asked voters whether or not to approve a $900,000 bond for the fire department. It passed with almost 60%...
wabi.tv
New candle business donates to mental health awareness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Your Day Just Started is a new candle business that launched during the pandemic. They are trying to create quality good that create positive environments. You can visit their website here.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
wabi.tv
Fire at Howland convenience store under investigation
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine what caused a fire at a store Wednesday night. The fire broke out at The Howland Corner Store on Water Street just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a...
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trundy is new Waldo County Sheriff
WALDO COUNTY — The voters of Waldo County cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to elect a new county sheriff after Jeff Trafton opted to retire after eight years in the position. Voters were tasked with deciding between two candidates: Jason Trundy, a Democrat from Lincolnville that is presently the county’s deputy sheriff, and Todd Boisvert, a Republican from Searsport that serves as the town’s police chief.
wagmtv.com
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
wabi.tv
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing. Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one. We’re told it took a lot of wear...
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
wabi.tv
Towns of Clinton, Benton and Fairfield are honoring their hometown heroes in a special way
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - When driving in the towns of Clinton, Benton, and Fairfield, you may notice the special ways these towns honor their hometown heroes. “We could honor the veterans that have served in this generation and previous generations, so we felt as though hometown banners are the best way to do that,” Randall Liberty, Maine department of corrections commissioner said.
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
wabi.tv
Heathy Living with Northern Light Health: seasonal affective disorder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The days are getting shorter and that can affect people. Dr. Prescott, a phycologist at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, talks about seasonal affective disorder and what people can do to treat it. For more information, click here.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Comments / 0