Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Related
WVNews
Penguins beat rival Capitals 4-1, end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON — Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper’s struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak. Behind soft goals from...
WVNews
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss.
WVNews
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
WVNews
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night.
WVNews
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member.
WVNews
Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals
MILAN (AP) — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7),...
WVNews
Denver 122, Indiana 119
DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122.
WVNews
Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.
WVNews
Boston 128, Detroit 112
DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
WVNews
Toronto 116, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109.
WVNews
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115.
WVNews
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
WVNews
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73
FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1) Anderson 4-9 6-8 17, Weir 5-7 0-2 10, Bishop 1-5 0-1 3, Catto 3-6 2-2 10, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Johnston 7-13 4-5 23, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Largie 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-18 73.
Comments / 0