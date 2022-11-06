ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Penguins beat rival Capitals 4-1, end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON — Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for his first win of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of Darcy Kuemper’s struggles in net at the other end to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Wednesday night and snap their seven-game losing streak. Behind soft goals from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss.
PORTLAND, OR
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
Stricker beats favorite Musetti to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Seventh-seeded Dominic Stricker upset tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday to become the first player to qualify for the semifinals. Stricker followed up Tuesday’s victory over Jack Draper by beating Musetti 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 3-4 (7),...
Denver 122, Indiana 119

DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122.
INDIANA STATE
Orioles claim OF Daz Cameron off waivers from Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Daz Cameron off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cameron hit .219 with a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games with Detroit last season. He also appeared in 98 games with Triple-A Toledo, batting .240 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 128, Detroit 112

DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
Toronto 116, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109.
HOUSTON, TX
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115.
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
MINNESOTA STATE
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73

FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1) Anderson 4-9 6-8 17, Weir 5-7 0-2 10, Bishop 1-5 0-1 3, Catto 3-6 2-2 10, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Johnston 7-13 4-5 23, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Largie 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-18 73.
FLORIDA STATE

