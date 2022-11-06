ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QIos_0j0zK6UT00

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the host Detroit Lions snapped a five-game losing streak while handing the Green Bay Packers their fifth straight loss, 15-9, on Sunday.

Goff threw for 137 yards, while Jamaal Williams gained 81 yards on 24 carries. Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell scored the first touchdowns of their careers for Detroit (2-6).

Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards and a touchdown for the Packers but was intercepted three times. Allen Lazard caught four passes for 87 yards and a score for Green Bay (3-6).

Detroit led 8-0 at halftime.

The Lions drove inside Green Bay’s 10-yard line on their first possession but turned the ball over on downs.

The Packers drove 88 yards in 13 plays on their first possession but came up empty. On first-and-goal from the 5, Rodgers tried to hit Lazard over the middle but Kerby Joseph intercepted the pass.

On the Packers’ next dive, Rodgers connected with Lazard on a 47-yard pass to the Detroit 1. They couldn’t punch it in on the next three plays and Rodgers was intercepted by Aidan Hutchinson on fourth down.

The scoreless deadlock was finally broken with 15 seconds left in the half on Goff’s 1-yard pass to Zylstra. That capped an eight-play, 61-yard drive. After a Packers penalty, Williams rushed for the two-point conversion.

Green Bay had an opportunity in Detroit territory after Jaire Alexander intercepted a Goff pass. Rodgers gave the ball back two plays later as Joseph picked him off once again.

The Packers’ drought ended with 4:53 left in the third quarter on Rodgers’ 20-yard scoring pass to Lazard. Rodgers threw an incompletion on the two-point attempt, keeping the score 8-6.

The Lions answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive. Mitchell caught a 3-yard touchdown from Goff in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

Mason Crosby’s 25-yard field goal with 6:36 left pulled the Packers within six points.

Samori Toure made a 32-yard reception to get Green Bay to the Lions’ 17, but Rodgers then threw four straight incompletions in the final minute.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers deflects blame for poor performance vs. Lions

There’s no denying that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a generationally talented NFL player. But even he had to admit that he can have a pretty bad day and take the blame for it, right?. Apparently not. Rodgers has a brutally bad day on Sunday when he...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring

While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star

The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
YPSILANTI, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy