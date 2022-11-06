Jaguars overcome 17-point deficit to take down Raiders

Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (3-6), who trailed 20-7 late in the first half.

Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders while quarterback Derek Carr finished 21 of 36 for 259 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (2-6), who dropped to 0-5 on the road this season.

The Jaguars trailed 20-10 at the half before Jamal Agnew ran the second half kickoff back to the Las Vegas 46-yard line. Jacksonville scored nine plays later on a 7-yard pass from Lawrence to Christian Kirk to cut the deficit to 20-17 with 10:15 left in the third quarter.

Etienne scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 12-play 82-yard drive and give the Jaguars their first lead at 24-20.

The Raiders failed to convert a fourth-down pass with 2:25 left, and Riley Patterson kicked a 48-yard field goal to extend the lead to 27-20 with 1:03 remaining.

Carr hooked up with Adams for a 25-yard touchdown on the second drive of the game to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

Daniel Carlson booted a 38-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 14:08 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders extended the lead to 17-0 with 10:51 left in the first half. Carr faked a double reverse and hit Adams wide open in the middle of field for a 38-yard touchdown, the 80th of Adams’ NFL career.

The Jaguars altered the dynamic from there. Etienne scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 17-7 with 4:50 left in the first half.

Carlson nailed another 38-yarder, his 41st consecutive made field goal, to extend the lead to 20-7 with 45 seconds left in the first half.

The Jaguars had time to move the ball into Raiders territory and cut the lead to 20-10 on a 44-yard field goal by Patterson as time expired.

–Field Level Media

