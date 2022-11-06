ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jets rally from double digits, hold strong to stun Bills

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REerO_0j0zK4j100

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen’s final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets (6-3) took its three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 14-play drive where New York ran 10 times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts.

Allen appeared he was going to execute a dramatic finish but his long pass to Stefon Diggs was nullified by a holding penalty to offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Two plays later, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Allen’s right arm resulting in a 19-yard loss and a fumble recovered by Buffalo’s Ryan Bates at the 14-yard-line.

After the fumble, Allen made a low throw to Diggs and was seen holding his arm. The game then ended when Gardner kept pace with Davis along the left sideline and broke up the pass.

New York quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18-of-25 passes for 154 yards and a seven-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson in the third quarter. His final completion was a 12-yard slant to Denzel Mims that set up the game-winning field goal.

Allen rushed for two TDs in the first half as Buffalo built a 14-3 lead. Allen completed 18-of-34 passes for 205 yards while gaining 86 yards on nine rushes.

Diggs finished with five catches for 93 yards, all in the first half.

Buffalo took a 7-0 lead on Allen’s quarterback sneak with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter. Zuerlein curled a 53-yard field goal inside the left post to make it 7-3 with 35 seconds left but Allen’s 36-yard run put Buffalo up 14-3 with 4:39 remaining.

Michael Carter’s 6-yard run up the middle with 32 seconds left moved the Jets within 14-10 by halftime after Garrett Wilson’s 24-yard catch and a successful fake punt.

Gardner also set up Robinson’s 7-yard reception by intercepting Allen with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third shortly after Wilson lost a fumble. Bass then tied it by hitting a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins’ defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields put up 178 yards rushing vs the Miami Dolphins, Fields broke the single-game rushing record previously held by Michael Vick (173). Is Justin Fields the new Mike Vick? Or is Josh Boyer getting exposed as a defensive coordinator?
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements

The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
NEW YORK STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy