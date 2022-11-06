ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Queens driver run off road, rammed with car, shot at

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police released dramatic footage on Sunday of a car attack that took place in Queens on Wednesday in which a driver was run off the road and shot at.

The 25-year-old man was driving northbound on College Point Boulevard near 22nd Avenue in College point around 10:35 p.m., when a dark colored SUV started driving straight at him, according to officials.

When he swerved to avoid a collision, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck slammed into his opposite side, pinning his car between the SUV and the truck, authorities said.

Video shows a man in the SUV exit the car and walk at the victim while pointing a gun at him.

The victim reportedly managed to drive out from between the two vehicles and continue up College Point Boulevard.

The pickup truck chased after him and read-ended his car, causing him to crash into an unoccupied parked vehicle, according to police.

The victim got out and ran while the white truck continued to chase him, eventually slamming into him near 20th Avenue, officials said.

The man chasing on foot reportedly shot his gun but missed.

The victim ran into a bodega on the corner of 18th Avenue and College Point Boulevard and asked an employee to call 911, at which point the attackers fled, according to authorities.

He sustained minor injuries to his right knee, but refused medical attention on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

New York City, NY
